FTA honours winners of Al Ruwad Excellence Award

DUBAI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) honoured the winners of the Al Ruwad Excellence Award in recognition of their outstanding efforts and effective contributions to the Authority’s development and innovation journey.

The Al Ruwad Excellence Award is one of the Authority’s key annual internal initiatives aimed at embedding the concepts of quality and excellence across its institutional excellence ecosystem, in line with the FTA’s vision.

The Award contributes to strengthening the spirit of competition among departments and employees, encouraging them to present leading initiatives and ideas that elevate the institutional work environment.

It also aims to enhance performance within an integrated framework that supports the achievement of the Authority’s vision and mission, reflecting positively on work efficiency and the quality of services provided to customers across various categories.

The FTA has launched a new category under the Al Ruwad Excellence Award dedicated to innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI), in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure the UAE Government becomes the first to adopt assisted AI technologies across 50% of its government services and operations.

Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Director-General of the FTA, said this recognition reflects the Authority’s keenness to highlight employees’ achievements and appreciate their outstanding efforts, while encouraging the exchange of expertise among different teams. He added that the award provides an important platform to showcase success stories and distinguished practices that support the Authority’s direction towards leadership and institutional excellence, while enabling high levels of efficiency and quality in performance.

He added that launching the AI category under the Al Ruwad Excellence Award reflects the Authority’s commitment to implementing the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to enhance the use of assisted AI technologies, given their important role in accelerating tasks, improving the quality of decision-making, and generating greater space for creativity and the development of new ideas that contribute to serving the national economy and supporting the UAE’s development journey.

He affirmed the Authority’s commitment to providing a supportive and motivating environment for its employees by empowering and qualifying them, and by launching qualitative initiatives that enhance their career paths and productivity, while encouraging creativity and innovation to support their professional development and advance the Authority’s future objectives.

Jasim Al Zarooni, Director of the Strategy and Future Department at the FTA, said that the Award is one of the initiatives aimed at strengthening positive competition and embedding a culture of institutional excellence among employees. He noted that, through the award, the Authority continuously seeks to celebrate employees’ efforts and creativity, motivating them to progress, innovate, and present their best professional practices.

Al Zarooni added that since its launch, the award has succeeded in attracting an increasing number of participants, reflecting its importance and its role in highlighting employees’ contributions, success stories, and achievements within the Authority.

He noted that the award also contributes to promoting a culture of continuous development and achieving higher levels of efficiency and quality in institutional performance.

The Al Ruwad Excellence Award was launched in 2022 and has continued its successful journey through to its third edition. To date, it has attracted 60 participants from the Authority, with 19 winners honoured across various categories. These figures reflect employees’ keenness to deliver their best through active participation in the award and confirm their continued interest in developing their performance and enhancing their practical competencies, thereby contributing to strengthening the culture of institutional excellence and elevating the quality of work.