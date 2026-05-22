IRENA Director-General highlights UAE’s leadership in global renewable energy transition, cooperation

ABU DHABI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), has said that the UAE has become an important global actor in advancing renewable energy and international energy cooperation. This has been achieved through major investments in solar, storage technologies and energy infrastructure, the UAE has shown that energy-producing nations can help advance the energy transition globally.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), La Camera said that as host country of IRENA, the UAE has consistently supported international dialogue and collaboration on renewable energy. “It has also helped mobilise financing and partnerships for clean energy deployment in emerging and developing economies. Importantly, the UAE has helped shift the global debate from whether renewables can scale, to how quickly countries can accelerate deployment.”

Domestically, he added, the UAE continues to expand renewable energy capacity while investing in areas such as green hydrogen and low-carbon industry. “Best example is the Al Dhafra Round-The-Clock project by Masdar in Abu Dhabi that combines solar with a massive amount of battery capacity.

“This 24/7 renewable project is a global blueprint for the continuous and reliable supply of renewable energy,” he noted.

La Camera has said that the 31st Council meeting of IRENA highlighted that the global energy transition is entering a new phase of the global energy transition with strategic priorities of member states focusing on energy security and economic competitiveness.

"Member countries reaffirmed the need to accelerate renewable energy deployment while investing in grids, storage and infrastructure to meet rising electricity demand reliably and affordably. Discussions also focused on practical pathways to electrify end-use sectors across power, transport, industry and digitalisation," he explained.

He further stated that a major outcome was stronger alignment around implementation. "Governments exchanged experiences on scaling investment, digitalisation, infrastructure planning and regional cooperation to accelerate progress."

La Camera added that this Council meets at critical moments in the transition when the world is facing - what some call - biggest energy crisis in history. “Geopolitical tensions, skyrocketing energy demand and fossil fuels volatility show our energy systems are not fit for purposes.”

“IRENA believes the next frontier of the transition is electrification. Energy demand is rising in transport, industry, buildings and digitalisation. Now the transition must focus on electrifying those end-uses. Global electrification must rise from around 20% of energy consumption today to around 35% by 2035 and over 50% by 2050,” he remarked.