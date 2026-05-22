ITC announces service schedules during Eid Al Adha holiday

ABU DHABI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the service schedules during the Eid Al Adha holiday (1447 Hijri – 2026), including Customer Happiness Centres, the Truck and Bus Parking Yard, the Impound Yards, public bus services, as well as Driver and Vehicle Licensing Services, from Monday, 25th May to Friday 29th May 2026.

ITC has stated that Customer Happiness Centres across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed during the Eid Al Adha holiday, with official working hours resuming on Monday, 1st June 2026. However, customers may continue accessing services 24/7 throughout the week via the “TAMM” government digital services platform, the official website (https://admobility.gov.ae), Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre at 800555, the Department of Municipalities and Transport Support Centre at 800850, and the Taxi Service Contact Centre at 600535353.

ITC has stated that the Truck and Bus Parking Yard in Musaffah (M18) will continue to operate around the clock throughout the Eid Al Adha holiday, with the service provided free of charge during the official holiday period.

The Centre also indicated that its impound yards in Musaffah will continue to provide services around the clock throughout the holiday.

Regarding public bus services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the holiday, ITC has announced that buses will operate according to the schedule followed during weekends and official holidays, with additional trips on suburban and intercity services.

The following services will operate according to their regular schedules: A1, A2, N2, A10, A40, and K4.

To view the public bus service schedules, please visit (https://admobility.gov.ae) or contact the Department of Municipalities and Transport Support Centre at 800850, the Darbi smart app, or Google Maps.

Driver and vehicle licensing services will remain available 24/7 through the “TAMM” digital government services platform. Customers may check the working hours of Light Vehicle Inspection Centres, Heavy Vehicle Inspection Centres, Taresh Premium Service Offices, Insurance Companies, and Plate Numbers Factory during the holiday via the official website: