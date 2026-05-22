FNC Speaker meets European Parliament official to enhance UAE-European security, development ties

STRASBOURG, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), discussed with François-Xavier Bellamy, Vice-Chair of Group of the European People's Party in the European Parliament and Chair of the Delegation for relations with the Mashreq countries, ways to strengthen parliamentary ties between the FNC and the European Parliament, and expand UAE-European cooperation in the fields of security, development, energy and technology.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

During the meeting, Ghobash said that the UAE views its relationship with Europe as a strategic partnership founded on supporting stability, development and moderation.

He noted that the crises and tensions witnessed across the Middle East have direct repercussions for Europe, particularly in the areas of energy, migration, security, maritime routes and combating extremism.

He pointed out that the UAE represents a reliable and stable partner in a region facing complex challenges, thanks to its approach based on moderation, openness and respect for the sovereignty of states, as well as its ability to build bridges of dialogue and communication with various parties, while maintaining a clear stance against extremist organisations and ideologies that threaten the stability of countries and societies.

He underlined that the challenges facing the region are no longer merely regional issues, but now carry direct implications for European and international security and stability, given the expansion of militias and extremist groups, irregular migration, and threats to energy security and maritime routes resulting from ongoing conflicts.

He further affirmed that the UAE supports the concept of the nation-state and its legitimate institutions, viewing the stability of states, the restoration of full national sovereignty, and the strengthening of constitutional institutions as essential to preventing the resurgence of terrorist and extremist organisations, while contributing to restoring stability and creating suitable conditions for development and reconstruction.

The meeting also addressed the issue of Iran and its implications for regional stability. Saqr Ghobash stressed that the challenge lies in patterns of behaviour based on interference in the internal affairs of states through proxies and armed militias, as well as threats to maritime security, energy supplies and regional stability.

He also affirmed that coexistence in the UAE represents a practical model based on respect for cultural and religious diversity, underpinned by a strong state, stable institutions and a legal system that protects everyone.

He noted that tolerance in the UAE is not merely a theoretical slogan, but rather a state policy and an integrated societal approach.

François-Xavier Bellamy commended the role played by the UAE in supporting regional and international stability, as well as its approach based on moderation, tolerance and openness.

He stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation and dialogue between the European Parliament and the FNC in a manner that contributes to building a deeper and more sustainable partnership between the UAE and Europe across various political, economic, cultural and developmental fields.