Saqr Ghobash meets Chair of European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade in Strasbourg

STRASBOURG, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Bernd Lange, Chair of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade, at the headquarters of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee and several FNC members.

Also present was Mohamed Al Sahlawi, UAE ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and the European Union.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen economic and trade relations between the UAE and the European Union, and reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, energy, technology, digital economy and supply chains.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of international economic issues and geopolitical challenges affecting the global economy.

Ghobash affirmed that the UAE views the European Union as an important economic and strategic partner, stressing the importance of advancing bilateral economic relations towards a free trade agreement and a comprehensive strategic partnership. He noted that such cooperation would contribute to enhancing economic stability and opening broader horizons for cooperation, investment and sustainable development, not only for the UAE and the EU, but for the region as a whole.

He further noted that the UAE serves as a strategic economic and trade gateway linking Europe, Asia and Africa, supported by its advanced infrastructure, ports, airports, free zones and global logistics networks, making it a reliable partner in supporting international trade, global supply chains and market connectivity.

The meeting also addressed Iran’s aggressive attacks against the UAE, the Gulf States and Jordan, and the resulting escalation of tensions and undermining of regional stability.

Discussions further covered the practices of the Iranian regime and its attempts to impose control over the Strait of Hormuz and threaten maritime security, which directly impact global energy supplies, international trade flows and key supply chains.

The two sides also discussed opportunities for cooperation in the fields of advanced technology, artificial intelligence and digital trade. They stressed the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the European Parliament in a manner that supports economic, trade and investment relations between both sides, and opens new horizons for building a more comprehensive partnership in the areas of energy, technology, food security, supply chains and investment in emerging markets.