President of Uzbekistan receives UAE government delegation

DUBAI/TASHKENT, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, received Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, during an official visit by a UAE government delegation to the Uzbek capital, Tashkent.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments in the strategic partnership in government modernisation between the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan, and explored prospects for further enhancing cooperation in a way that supports government readiness and promotes sustainable development in both countries.

The Uzbek President affirmed the depth of bilateral relations between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the UAE, praising the rapid progress achieved across various areas of cooperation.

He described the UAE-Uzbek partnership as a leading global model for government cooperation aimed at improving quality of life and achieving comprehensive development, expressing his country’s aspiration to further expand this partnership and strengthen its positive impact across all sectors.

Al Gergawi said that relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan reflect the vision of two leaderships that believe government efficiency is measured by the ability to create a better future for people and to build strategic partnerships that generate sustainable developmental impact for societies.

He noted that the strategic partnership between the two countries in government modernisation continues to achieve qualitative results and advanced indicators through the exchange of expertise, the development of government systems, and the building of more flexible, efficient and future-ready governance models.

The meeting was attended by Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet; Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office; Mohamed bin Taliah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Knowledge Exchange; Saeed Matar Al Qemzi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Uzbekistan, and several officials from both sides.

In 2019, the governments of the UAE and Uzbekistan launched a strategic partnership in government modernisation and development covering ten key areas, most notably government services development, competitiveness, youth empowerment, leadership and capacity building, artificial intelligence, digital transformation and government quality, reflecting both countries’ commitment to building more efficient, innovative and future-oriented governments.