ADX achieves 99% compliance rate in Q1 2026 financial statements disclosure by publicly listed companies

ABU DHABI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group announced that it has achieved a 99% compliance rate in the disclosure of the reviewed interim financial statements for Q1 2026 by publicly listed companies trading on the exchange.

The disclosures were submitted within the legal timeframe specified for announcing listed companies’ financial results, which is 45 days from the end of the relevant financial period.

All publicly listed companies trading on the exchange disclosed their Q1 2026 financial statements within the prescribed period, excluding companies currently under trading suspension.

Moreover, a comparison between the financial results of listed companies for Q1 2025 and the corresponding period in Q1 2026 revealed a 17% increase in profits.

On this occasion, the ADX highlighted that the continued collaboration between the exchange and its listed companies remains instrumental in supporting transparency, strengthening market confidence, and reinforcing the resilience of Abu Dhabi’s capital markets.