Darb, Mawaqif fees, timings announced for Eid Al Adha holiday

ABU DHABI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Q Mobility has announced the Darb and Mawaqif timings and fees during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

Darb toll gate fees, which include Sas Al Nakhl, Al Maqta’, Rabdan, and Al Saadiyat, will be free of charge from Monday 25 May until Friday 29 May 2026. Toll charges will resume on Saturday 30 May 2026, according to the approved schedule. Meanwhile, toll fees at the Al Qurm and Ghantout gates will remain operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a fee of AED4 per crossing.

Q Mobility also announced that public parking in Abu Dhabi, excluding multi-storey parking, will be free during the same period, from Monday 25 May until Friday 29 May 2026. Standard parking fees will resume on Saturday 30 May 2026, in accordance with the approved regulations and tariffs.

Public multi-storey parking fees remain applicable 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in line with the standard tariff rates.

Regarding the service hours of Customer Happiness Centres, the company stated that Driver Licensing Centres in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, including the main Driver and Vehicle Licensing Centre in Al Ain City, will be closed during Eid Al Adha holiday from Monday 25 May until Sunday 31 May 2026. Operations at these centres will resume on Monday 1st June 2026, according to regular working hours.

Q Mobility also confirmed that its digital services will continue to be available 24/7 through its official digital channels, including the website, the Darb application, and the TAMM platform.