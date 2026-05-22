Ministry of Climate Change & Environment announces readiness for Eid Al Adha

DUBAI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has announced its full readiness for the Eid Al Adha sacrificial season with a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety of sacrificial and live animals, while strengthening food security and public health systems.

The plan is implemented in accordance with the highest approved health and veterinary standards across the UAE’s ports of entry.

The Ministry confirmed that its field teams and specialised veterinary staff are working round the clock at border crossings and relevant facilities to ensure the safety of incoming livestock shipments to the UAE and verify that they are free from infectious and epidemic diseases, including zoonotic diseases. This is carried out through an integrated monitoring and diagnostic ecosystem that adheres to international best practices in veterinary quarantine procedures and laboratory testing.

Marwan Abdullah Al Zaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Regions Sector at MOCCAE, said that the Ministry continues to intensify its efforts as part of its strategy to strengthen national food security and ensure the sustainability of safe food supplies, particularly during seasons marked by increased demand for livestock, such as Eid Al Adha.

He said that, from the beginning of this year until mid-May 2026, the UAE received more than 664,308 sheep, goats, cattle, and camels through the country’s various ports of entry. All incoming shipments underwent the necessary clinical and laboratory examinations before being cleared for entry, in order to ensure compliance with health requirements.

The number of incoming livestock shipments increased by 19.51% compared to the same period last year, when livestock imports reached 555,862 heads, Al Zaabi stressed, noting that this growth reflects the efficiency of the control procedures and systems implemented to ensure the continued flow of safe animal supplies to local markets.

“The Ministry is implementing a comprehensive operational plan focused on enhancing the efficiency of inspection and regulatory procedures, while further strengthening the veterinary quarantine system,” he explained. “These efforts contribute to safeguarding public health and protecting national livestock resources, while ensuring the smooth entry of animal shipments into the UAE, in accordance with stringent health requirements and advanced biosecurity standards.”

Al Zaabi went on to note that the Ministry has provided all necessary technical and diagnostic resources, in addition to enlisting qualified personnel, to ensure the swift and efficient inspection of animal shipments across all ports of entry in the UAE, which represent the first line of defence against epidemic and infectious diseases, while also reinforcing food safety standards nationwide.

“We are working, across slaughterhouses and various livestock-related facilities, to ensure full compliance with the highest international standards governing animal handling and transport, in line with the applicable regulations and legislative frameworks,” he added. “In parallel, we continue to implement all necessary procedures governing the entry permits for sacrificial animals and livestock through the country’s various ports of entry. This is carried out through an integrated coordination mechanism with the relevant authorities, maintained throughout the year and intensified during the Eid Al Adha season, while ensuring the delivery of advanced and efficient services to all customers.”

Al Zaabi went on to affirm that the Ministry continues to monitor global developments related to animal health and epidemic situations through specialised digital disease surveillance systems, while taking all necessary precautionary measures, such as imposing import bans on countries reporting epidemic or infectious disease outbreaks and only permitting imports once they are confirmed to be free from health risks.

Moreover, he emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to activating the necessary health protocols in order to open new and safe import markets and sources, with the aim of diversifying import channels and strengthening national food security. This is achieved through the assessment of veterinary health systems and quarantine measures implemented by exporting countries, ensuring their compliance with the UAE’s approved requirements.

Concluding his statement, he affirmed that the Ministry remains committed to advancing the veterinary control system and enhancing the readiness of border entry points, in line with the highest standards of biosecurity and food safety, while ensuring the availability of safe and healthy sacrificial livestock to meet local market demand during the Eid Al Adha season.