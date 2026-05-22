UAE wins 66 medals at 4th GCC Games – Doha 2026

DUBAI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE concluded its participation in the 4th GCC Games – Doha 2026 with a total of 66 medals, comprising 13 gold, 19 silver and 34 bronze, according to the overall medal table issued by the Games Organising Committee.

The UAE athletes deliver strong performances across several sports, most notably archery, shooting, athletics, snooker, billiards and equestrian, alongside taekwondo, karate, fencing, boxing, padel, bowling, table tennis and swimming. Male and female athletes achieved a range of results across most of the Games’ competitions.

In the UAE’s final appearance at the event, the national karate team won five bronze medals in kumite, through Ibrahim Ahmed Bakhit in the men’s under-60kg category, Rashid Khaled Al-Saridi in the men’s under-67kg category, Ali Nasser Ahmed in the men’s under-75kg category, Ali Abdullah Al Ali in the men’s under-84kg category, and Saif Rashid Al-Qaidi in the men’s over-84kg category, concluding the team’s campaign with another achievement on GCC podiums.

The 4th GCC Games, hosted by the sisterly State of Qatar from 11 to 22 May, brought together six GCC countries. The UAE was represented by 164 athletes, comprising 115 men and 49 women, who competed across 17 individual and team sports.

The UAE’s participation in Doha 2026 ranks as the country’s second-best performance in GCC Games history by total medal count, after Dammam 2015, which remains the UAE’s most successful edition with 73 medals. The UAE had previously won 50 medals at Kuwait 2022 and 26 medals at the inaugural edition held in the Kingdom of Bahrain in 2011.