Officials: Sharjah’s Guest of Honour status at Warsaw International Book Fair international recognition of its cultural leadership

SHARJAH, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Officials from cultural and academic institutions in the UAE have affirmed that Sharjah’s participation as Guest of Honour (GOH) at the fifth edition of the Warsaw International Book Fair (WIBF), held from 28th–31st May 2026, reflects the emirate’s standing on the international cultural scene, noting that it opens a new avenue for engagement between Arab and Polish cultures.

They remarked that Sharjah’s selection as GOH represents international recognition of its pivotal role in supporting books and reading, strengthening the presence of Arabic literature on global platforms, and advancing dialogue between Arab and European cultures.

Sharjah will bring to Warsaw an integrated cultural and professional programme under the slogan ‘Two Civilisations. One Language of Letters’, featuring 21 UAE cultural institutions and 36 Emirati writers and poets. The programme comprises 35 activities, including 28 panel discussions, four poetry evenings and three children’s workshops hosted across the fairgrounds, the University of Warsaw and the Grochoteka Public Library, in addition to 18 musical performances showcasing Emirati heritage.

This presence highlights the diversity of the UAE’s cultural experience and offers Polish audiences the opportunity to gain insight into Arab and Emirati literature through panel discussions and specialised meetings. Sharjah’s pavilion will serve as a comprehensive platform showcasing publications and cultural projects, strengthening knowledge exchange and supporting the presence of Arabic books at one of Europe’s leading publishing platforms.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), said, “The UAE believes that when a book crosses borders, it opens a door to shared history and creates a language of understanding that preserves the uniqueness of every culture while revealing its connections with others. Under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate will present Polish readers with Arab and Emirati culture in both its contemporary vitality and historical depth.” In doing so, the emirate marks a milestone for Arab cultural representation as Warsaw welcomes its first Arab Guest of Honour.”

He added, “Under the guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, our cultural and professional programme brings literature, arts, translation and publishing into one space for dialogue. Sharjah’s GOH programme gives writers, publishers and readers from the UAE and Poland a direct opportunity to meet, connect and work together. The participation of the UAE’s cultural institutions and creatives alongside their Polish counterparts reflects Sharjah’s belief that participation in international book fairs should create sustainable impact through translation and professional partnerships.”

Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, said, “The Institute’s presence within the Sharjah pavilion, which brings together a group of Emirati cultural and academic institutions, will include specialised publications on cultural heritage, as well as introductions to the Institute’s initiatives to safeguard intangible cultural heritage. It will also highlight the Institute’s efforts to document heritage and transmit it to new generations through contemporary methods. This integrated institutional presence reflects the diversity of Sharjah’s cultural landscape and the complementarity of its roles, strengthening the emirate’s presence on the international cultural stage and highlighting its authentic cultural identity within a framework of openness and interaction with other cultures.”

Hِِe added that the Institute’s participation in this international event comes within Sharjah’s cultural vision, which emphasises the importance of heritage as a vital element in strengthening cultural identity and civilisational communication. He noted that, through this participation, the Institute is keen to present a comprehensive image of Emirati heritage and highlight its role in building bridges of human understanding between cultures.

Dr. Ali Ibrahim Al Marri, Chairman of the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre, said, “Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre is joining the Sharjah delegation at WIBF in Poland. The Centre represents the historical dimension, displaying a distinguished collection belonging to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. These include geographic maps dating from the 15th to 19th centuries CE, illustrating the development of cartography and map printing. The Centre will also screen a documentary film about Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre in its dedicated pavilion.”

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, affirmed that the Authority will highlight Sharjah’s participation as GOH at WIBF through comprehensive media coverage conveying the emirate’s cultural and civilisational experience and reflecting the inspiring vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, rooted in establishing books and knowledge as bridges for human connection and intercultural dialogue.

He added, “Our coverage will focus on the cultural programme prepared by SBA, which includes seminars, panels, reading sessions, workshops and performances featuring leading Arab and Polish writers, thinkers, publishers and translators. It will also cover events that highlight Emirati and Arab heritage and their contributions to the global cultural scene, strengthening Sharjah’s position as a global centre for culture, publishing and dialogue.”

Sharjah’s archaeological heritage

Issa Yousef, Director-General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, said, “Through this participation, the Authority aims to highlight the exceptional scientific value of Faya, which is inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List as one of the most prominent sites associated with studies of early human migrations out of Africa. It will also introduce the emirate’s network of archaeological sites, which together form an integrated scientific record of the development of human settlement.”

He added that the Authority will showcase more than 60 specialised archaeological publications documenting the results of excavation works and archaeological studies conducted in the emirate over more than half a century. These efforts have enhanced accumulated scientific knowledge and provided an important reference for researchers and specialists.

Dr Sultan Al Ameemi, Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union, said, “The selection of Sharjah as GOH at WIBF continues the emirate’s successful journey in publishing, culture and the book industry. It adds to Sharjah’s cultural standing and to the UAE’s presence at international cultural and literary forums, reflecting appreciation for the achievements made under the wise leadership. WIBF, whose history dates back more than 70 years, is one of the world’s most important book fairs.”

He added, “This is an important opportunity to showcase the cultural and intellectual output of Emirati creatives across different fields of literature and knowledge. The new Polish translations of several literary publications also represent an important gateway into a new non-Arabic linguistic space, expanding the reach of the Emirati creative voice. Through this important participation in WIBF, Sharjah serves as an ambassador of the UAE’s culture. The participating Emirati creatives also act as ambassadors of the UAE’s culture and creativity abroad. This reflects the efforts established by H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in culture and knowledge, with the continued support of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA.”

Mohamed Bin Dakhen, President of ERRA, said, “Our participation in WIBF, as part of Sharjah’s presence as GOH, is an important opportunity to strengthen the UAE’s presence in international cultural forums and highlight its efforts to protect copyright and support the creative industries. It also enables us to expand our network of relations with international partners, exchange expertise and explore new opportunities that contribute to developing the reprographic rights management ecosystem, benefiting writers and publishers in the country.”

He added, “We believe that such participations contribute to consolidating the UAE’s position as a global centre for culture and publishing and strengthen its presence in international discussions related to intellectual property protection, especially in light of rapid digital transformations. This platform also provides an opportunity to introduce the Association’s role and initiatives, build new strategic partnerships that support the sustainability of creativity, and open wider horizons for Emirati creatives to reach global markets.”

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA), said, “The selection of Sharjah as GOH at WIBF confirms the UAE’s transformation into an influential centre in the global publishing industry. At EPA, we are proud of this participation as a continuation of a long-term strategic vision aimed at consolidating the presence of Arabic content in international markets.”

He added, “We view this participation as a valuable strategic opportunity to expand cross-border partnership networks and engage in advanced professional dialogues on copyright, translation and the content industry. We reaffirm our commitment to equipping Emirati publishers with the tools of global competitiveness, contributing to carrying the Emirati cultural voice to wider horizons.”

Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of House of Wisdom (HOW) and President of the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), said, “HOW’s participation as part of Sharjah’s GOH delegation reflects Sharjah’s commitment to highlighting the scientific contributions of Arab-Islamic civilisation to the course of human knowledge. It offers a historical reading of the development of science through civilisational interaction, translation and the exchange of ideas between East and West.”

She added, “UAEBBY’s participation also marks a renewed chapter for the Folktales Reimagined initiative, which began in Sharjah and travelled to different countries with the aim of strengthening cultural dialogue and creative exchange between peoples. Through this participation, artists from the UAE and Poland come together to reimagine the folktales of both countries from different perspectives in an artistic experience that highlights shared values, cultural memory and modern identity. It presents a visual narrative that brings together the imagination of the East and the spirit of the West.”

Mohamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary-General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah (ALA), said, “Our participation in the Sharjah pavilion, reflects the Academy’s longstanding academic and linguistic cooperation with Polish universities, while highlighting its major scholarly achievements, foremost among them the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language, which offers researchers a precise account of the evolution of Arabic and its vocabulary through the centuries.”

He added, “This participation also underscores Sharjah’s role as a centre of learning and culture within a distinguished European sphere closely linked to Arab studies. Poland, with its rich cultural and intellectual heritage and its universities dedicated to Arabic language, literature and heritage, has long been represented at the Academy’s forums and conferences through researchers who have expanded linguistic and cultural dialogue and strengthened ties between Arab culture and other world cultures.”

Fahad Al Maamari, Chairman of the Emirates Library and Information Association (ELIA), said, “ELIA’s participation in WIBF, as part of Sharjah’s GOH programme, reflects our firm commitment to supporting the knowledge movement and strengthening the presence of Emirati culture on the international stage. This participation is a valuable opportunity to exchange expertise with cultural and library institutions around the world and gain insight into the latest experiences and practices.”

Al Maamari added that the participation offers an opportunity to highlight ELIA’s efforts to support reading, strengthen the role of libraries as vital centres for lifelong learning and innovation, and enable individuals to access diverse knowledge resources easily and efficiently. It also supports the development of effective strategic partnerships with entities dedicated to the book and library sectors, contributing to the growth of this vital field and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global centre for knowledge and culture.

Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah (UOS), underscored that Sharjah’s selection as GOH at WIBF reflects the distinguished cultural and literary status the emirate holds internationally. This status was established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who transformed books and knowledge into a fundamental pillar in building individuals and society.

He added that UOS’s participation stems from its responsibility to consolidate the values of knowledge and strengthen civilisational dialogue with universities and knowledge institutions worldwide. H.E. stressed that this participation will help open new horizons for academic engagement with European universities and scientific institutions.

International engagement with academic circles

Dr Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), said, “Participating in WIBF 2026 reflects our commitment to advancing scientific research and contributing to intellectual exchange at the global level. It also embodies the broader cultural and intellectual vision of Sharjah, which has long supported education, culture and meaningful dialogue. The fair provides an opportunity for the university to engage with academic and cultural circles internationally and strengthen its role in contributing to impactful, cross-border dialogues.”

Amna Al Mazmi, Director of Kalimat Foundation, said, “Sharjah’s participation as Guest of Honour at the Warsaw International Book Fair highlights the emirate’s commitment to advancing knowledge and strengthening the role of books as a bridge for cultural and human exchange. It also reflects Sharjah’s efforts to nurture a culture of reading and expand children’s access to books, in line with Kalimat Foundation’s mission to bring knowledge closer to every child.”

She added, “Our participation in Warsaw is an opportunity to strengthen the international presence of our programmes and build partnerships that extend their impact to more children and communities. At the forefront of these efforts is ‘Pledge a Library’, a long-term humanitarian and cultural initiative that provides Arabic books to children with limited access to knowledge, helping them stay connected to their language and identity, while deepening their relationship with reading and learning.”

Tamer Said, Director of the Sharjah Literary Agency, said: “Sharjah possesses an integrated ecosystem for supporting the book and knowledge industry. It begins with investment in writers, publishers and content, and extends to building an influential international presence at leading book fairs and cultural platforms around the world. This opens real opportunities for Arabic literature to reach new markets and wider networks of translation, publishing and distribution.”

He added, “We view Sharjah’s participation as GOH at WIBF as a practical opportunity to strengthen the presence of Arabic literary rights in global markets, particularly European markets, and build direct relationships with publishers, agents and institutions dedicated to translation and publishing rights. Today, the book industry is linked not only to the production of content, but also to the ability of that content to travel across languages and cultures and reach new readers. This is what the Agency supports through developing the movement of rights sales and acquisitions, and by enabling Arab publishers and authors to expand globally within a professional environment that protects rights and supports the sustainability of cultural production.”

Mohannad Bousaida, Director of Al Qasimi Publications, said, “Sharjah’s selection as GOH at WIBF 2026 confirms the emirate’s cultural standing on the global stage. It reflects appreciation for Sharjah’s distinguished position in the international cultural scene and highlights the civilisational and intellectual impact the emirate brings to scholarly and cultural circles.”

He added, “This participation represents a new achievement in Sharjah’s cultural record. The emirate has become a beacon of knowledge, a home for culture and a distinctive intellectual source at regional and international levels. Sharjah’s presence also represents an important opportunity to deepen cultural dialogue between civilisations and strengthen the close cultural and historical relations between the UAE and Poland.”

Ahmed Abdulsalam Al Ali, Managing Director of Kalimat Group (KG), said, “KG is taking part in WIBF by showcasing a selection of Arabic titles and Polish poetry titles translated into Arabic and presenting them to the fair’s audience as part of our efforts to strengthen direct engagement with the Polish public.”

He added, “During our participation, we are focusing on engaging with publishers and literary agents to explore opportunities to translate books into other languages and expand their distribution in new markets. We also aim to learn from European publishing experiences and apply those insights to developing our working mechanisms within the Group in a way that supports the broader presence of Arabic literature.”

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs at the Sharjah Department of Culture (DOC) and head of the Department’s delegation to the fair, said, “Sharjah’s participation as GOH at WIBF 2026 affirms the well-established cultural vision laid down by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who transformed culture into an integrated development project.”

He added that, as part of its participation, DOC will host an Arabic calligraphy exhibition reflecting the depth of the visual identity of Arab-Islamic civilisation and highlighting continued efforts to revive authentic heritage arts and present them to global audiences in a contemporary context. The Department will also organise an Arabic calligraphy workshop and showcase a selection of its publications.

Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, said, “Our participation in WIBF is of special importance in light of Sharjah’s role as GOH. It provides a global platform to enhance the presence of the Arab publishing industry and open direct channels of communication with key players in this sector at the international level.”

He added, “Being present at this international event supports our efforts to keep pace with the transformations taking place in the global publishing sector. It also creates opportunities to showcase our advantages, smart services, flexible solutions, cooperation opportunities, access to new markets and supply chains, and modern business models. This aligns with Sharjah’s approach to supporting the creative economy and consolidating its position as a global hub for the book industry.”

As part of its growing international presence, PublisHer, the initiative founded by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, has prepared an integrated programme for its participation in the fair. The PublisHer programme reflects its vision to empower women and strengthen their leadership role in the global publishing sector. This participation comes as part of a strategic approach focused on expanding partnerships with international cultural institutions and opening new horizons for professional cooperation and the exchange of expertise, in line with the rapid transformations taking place in the book industry.

The programme includes a series of professional meetings and dialogue sessions highlighting issues of diversity and inclusion, while also showcasing pioneering experiences of women leaders in the publishing sector. The initiative also seeks to expand its network with publishers and content creators around the world.