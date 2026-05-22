Saif bin Zayed meets Baniyas jiu-jitsu, volleyball teams

ABU DHABI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Chairman of Baniyas Sports and Cultural Club, met with the Baniyas jiu-jitsu and volleyball teams in the presence of the technical and administrative staff and a number of members of the Board of Directors of Baniyas Sports and Cultural Club, following the major achievements by the teams during the 2025–2026 sports season.

H.H. Sheikh Saif congratulated the male and female players, as well as the technical and administrative teams, on their efforts and distinguished accomplishments.

He praised the outstanding performances delivered by the club’s athletes, which reflect the development of UAE sports, and called for continued dedication, training and performance enhancement to achieve more attainments.

The management of Baniyas Sports and Cultural Club expressed its appreciation for the significant support and continuous follow-up provided by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, UAE sports and athletes in general, affirming that this support serves as a strong motivation to continue achieving accomplishments and raising the name of Baniyas Club across various championships and sporting events.