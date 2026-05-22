Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council launches e-commerce platform to advance contemporary crafts in creative economy

SHARJAH, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council has announced the launch of its new e-commerce platform. In a bid to further empower artisans and craftswomen and take Emirati craft heritage to global audiences, the platform promises an array of traditionally handcrafted collections and contemporary crafts.

By creating new market opportunities for contemporary craftsmanship and handcrafted products, the platform offers a curated selection of collectable design pieces and artisan-made collections. Focusing on sustainability in craft practices and design-led collaborations rooted in heritage, the e-commerce platform is positioned to expand the digital presence for contemporary crafts and handcrafted products.

The portfolio has been exclusively developed in collaboration with designers and artists around the world, where each collection reflects Irthi’s vision to reintroduce traditional Emirati craftsmanship through a contemporary lens that seamlessly traverses heritage and design.

In its decade-long journey, the council has worked with artisans and craftswomen to create a reimagined landscape of heritage crafts. It has seamlessly blended tradition and modernity by using ancient techniques to create contemporary accessories, décor, fashion and much more.

With the launch of its e-commerce platform, Irthi aims to establish new benchmarks in deeper appreciation for craftsmanship by connecting the handicraft culture with a wider audience. While already supporting local artisans and craftsmen by organising on-ground exposure like exhibitions and cultural events, the launch underscores the council’s commitment to strengthening the creative craft economy through sustainable and widespread channels. The platform also strategically responds to the rapidly evolving nature of digital commerce and consumer engagement by enabling direct access to broader markets and diverse audiences.

The launch reinforces Irthi’s long-term vision of transforming craft from a traditional practice into a thriving creative sector capable of engaging with the rapidly evolving modern economy. Through the integration of design, technology, and digital marketing, the council continues to support the sustainability of craft practices while expanding their cultural, social, and economic impact, particularly for artisans and craftswomen. With the realisation of this e-commerce vision, Irthi provides global clientele with opportunities to own uniquely crafted pieces that are deeply rooted in culture and woven in narratives.

Reem BinKaram, Director-General of Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, said, “The launch of our e-commerce platform marks a strategic milestone in positioning Emirati and contemporary crafts at the heart of the creative economy. It creates a direct and sustainable connection between artisans and audiences while enhancing the long-term sustainability and accessibility of handcrafted products across local and international markets. Through this digital space, we aim to showcase the evolution of craftsmanship and its ability to adapt to the needs of contemporary life while preserving its cultural essence.”

The platform features a diverse range of contemporary handcrafted products and collectable design pieces born from Irthi’s continuous collaborations with leading local and international designers and artists.