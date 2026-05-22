Dubai Customs explores trade, maritime cooperation with Kuwait

DUBAI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdullah bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) in Dubai., discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and partnership in maritime transport, trade exchange and customs with Khaled Abdulrahim Al Zaabi, Consul-General of Kuwait in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, during a meeting at PCFC’s HQ in Dubai.

The meeting highlighted the corporation’s strategic initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing supply chain continuity and facilitating smooth trade flows.

Bin Damithan underscored the corporation’s role in supporting the business community amid ongoing geopolitical changes worldwide.

Al Zaabi praised PCFC’s initiatives and efforts to strengthen UAE-Kuwait relations, commending its swift and efficient response to the incident involving the Kuwaiti oil tanker Al Salmi while in Dubai waters, and the key role played by the Dubai Maritime Authority in managing the situation.