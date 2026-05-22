UAE welcomes WHO adoption of GCC–Jordan resolution condemning attacks on civilians, health infrastructure

GENEVA, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates welcomed the adoption by the World Health Assembly (WHA) – the highest decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO) – during its current session, of a resolution submitted by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Member States and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the public health implications of the unprovoked terrorist attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure, including healthcare facilities.

The adopted resolution addresses the humanitarian and public health consequences affecting civilian populations, the continuity of healthcare services, the resilience of health systems, and access to medicines, vaccines, safe water, and essential health products.

It also condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against civilians and civilian facilities in GCC countries and Jordan, which resulted in deaths and injuries among civilians, including children, and caused damage to essential health and medical infrastructure, water desalination plants, energy facilities, airports and ports.

The UAE affirmed in a statement delivered before the Assembly by Jamal Al Musharakh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and Other International Organisations in Geneva, the clear principle that attacks against civilians, public health and civilian infrastructure must never be normalised or accepted.

Al Musharakh underscored that “The protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, including healthcare facilities and essential supply routes, is a fundamental responsibility under international law and a necessary condition for safeguarding regional and global public health.”

The statement noted that the terrorist attacks carried out by Iran against countries not party to the conflict, including attacks targeting civilians and civilian facilities, resulted in deaths and injuries among civilians and created serious public health risks across the region. The attacks included more than 3,000 missile and drone strikes carried out against the UAE alone.

The statement further referred to the terrorist drone attack launched from Iraqi territory targeting the peaceful Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, which struck an electricity generator outside the inner perimeter of the plant, describing it as a direct violation of international law.

The UAE also stressed that disruptions affecting the Strait of Hormuz endangered vital supply routes necessary for the delivery of essential medical supplies, medicines, and vaccines required for the functioning of health systems, in addition to disrupting food and fuel supply chains.

The statement further emphasised that the adopted resolution proposes a practical response through assessment and reporting mechanisms to address the impact of such attacks and threats on affected countries, including their effects on mental health, psychosocial well-being, and global health.

The UAE clarified that the resolution addresses the broader consequences of disruptions to global supply chains and energy routes on the affordability and accessibility of health products, particularly in developing countries.

The UAE expressed appreciation to member states for their support for the adoption of the resolution, reflecting a shared international commitment to the protection of civilians, healthcare systems, and critical civilian infrastructure.