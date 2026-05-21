Under patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak ‘Mother of the Nation’, GWU organises UAE-Africa Women Leaders Conference in cooperation with Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM)-- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the General Women’s Union, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, organised the “UAE-Africa Women Leaders Conference”.

Held at the GWU headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the conference witnessed broad high-level participation from officials, women leaders and decision-makers from the UAE and several African countries, in addition to representatives from more than 40 embassies accredited to the UAE.

The conference commenced with an opening address delivered by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, who said that this generouse patronage reflects the distinguished position of women in the UAE and highlights the pivotal role played by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak “Mother of the Nation,” in supporting the journey of Emirati women’s empowerment, enabling them to become a leading model of giving and leadership.

Sheikh Shakhboot added that H.H. Sheikha Fatima’s vision and continuous support have strengthened the role of women as active partners in the UAE’s development, capable of contributing, innovating and making exceptional contributions to serving their nation and society.

“In the Year of Family, this patronage sends a clear Emirati message that women are not only partners in development, but also custodians of values and a fundamental pillar of societal stability and prosperity," he said.

The Minister of State stressed that: “Since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has believed that national progress cannot be achieved without the participation of women. Today, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this approach continues through support for women’s roles across national and international fields. From this legacy emerged a firm national conviction that empowering women is not separate from state-building, but rather an integral part of the UAE’s approach to human development and the promotion of the values of responsibility, generosity and belonging.”

The conference is being held as part of the UAE’s efforts to strengthen its longstanding relations and partnerships with African countries and peoples in the field of women’s affairs and empowerment. It also builds on memoranda of understanding and partnerships between the General Women’s Union and several African countries, aimed at enhancing cooperation mechanisms and exchanging national expertise.

On the occasion, Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union (GWU), affirmed that the “UAE-Africa Women Leaders Conference” reflects the wise directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to extend bridges of humanitarian and developmental cooperation with countries around the world.

She said the strategic partnership between the UAE and the African continent in women’s affairs continues to develop steadily, and that the conference embodies the depth of cooperation established through signed memoranda of understanding between both sides.

She added that the conference would further advance cooperation through the development of programmes and initiatives that meet women’s aspirations across various sectors.

“We at the General Women’s Union are keen to continue exchanging expertise and pioneering national policies that support women’s pivotal role in global development and prosperity,” she said.

Engineer Ghalia Ali Al Mannai, Head of the Strategic and Development Affairs at the GWU, said women’s empowerment constitutes a cornerstone in shaping future strategies and achieving sustainable development goals.

She noted that the UAE’s leadership in establishing a distinguished global model for involving women in decision-making and policy formulation is the result of the wise vision of the UAE leadership and the unlimited support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.

Al Mannai added that the conference represents a continuation of ongoing efforts and integrated cooperation with friendly African countries to strengthen international strategic partnerships that enhance women’s leadership gains and prepare them to address global challenges efficiently and effectively.

The conference’s scientific agenda featured three specialised sessions.

The conference concluded with a number of recommendations and joint visions focused on strengthening legislative and digital environments that support women, and expanding the horizons of strategic partnership between the UAE and African countries.

At the conclusion of the conference, participants praised the pioneering and historic role of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in supporting women’s empowerment regionally and internationally, affirming that the conference represents a cornerstone for sustainable cooperation that contributes effectively to shaping a more balanced and prosperous global future.