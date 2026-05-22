Hazza bin Zayed attends Zayed Saeed Al Ghafli wedding reception

ABU DHABI, 22nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has attended a wedding reception hosted by His Excellency Saeed Eid Saeed Al Ghafli for the marriage of his son, Zayed, to the daughter of Saif Issa Al Qattam Al Zaabi, at Majlis Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza congratulated the newlyweds and their families and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

The reception was also attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan; along with several sheikhs, officials, family members and well-wishers.