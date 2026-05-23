Over 11,000 European companies with over 5 million jobs operate in Mexico

MEXICO CITY,23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 11,000 European companies operate in Mexico, supporting over five million direct and indirect jobs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who attended the EU-Mexico summit, said following the signing of trade agreements between Europe and Mexico.

Von der Leyen said Europe is the second-largest destination for Mexican exports.

The EU and Mexico have taken a major step forward in their partnership by signing the Modernised Global Agreement (MGA) and interim Trade Agreement (iTA).

At the 8th EU-Mexico Summit in Mexico City, both sides agreed to deepen their political and economic cooperation at a time of growing global uncertainty.

She said: “The EU and Mexico are committed to a close strategic partnership. Today's modernised Agreements set out our shared vision of the future and will deliver many benefits for both sides. We will boost trade and investment to support jobs and growth, and cooperate across a range of policy areas.''