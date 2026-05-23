Top 10 Korean businesses account for more than half of exports in Q1

SEOUL, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Korea's top 10 businesses accounted for more than half of the country's total exports in the first quarter of 2026, data showed, driven by robust semiconductor shipments.

According to a report released by the Ministry of Data and Statistics, the leading companies accounted for 50.1% of all outbound shipments in the January to March period, soaring from 36.6% a year earlier.

Korea's exports for the first quarter totaled $219.9 billion, up 37.8% from a year earlier.

Large conglomerates saw their export volume rise 52.9% over the period to $158.5 billion, while medium-sized businesses posted a more modest 7.4% increase in outbound shipments to $31.3 billion, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the official data.

Exports by small businesses climbed 10.7% to $29.1 billion, the findings showed.