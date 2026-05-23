Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre showcases Qalam Creative Writing Programme experience

ABU DHABI, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) organised a session in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library on Friday, titled ‘Nurturing the Writer: The Qalam Creative Writing Programme as a Model’, as part of the Library’s cultural programme to celebrate Emirati Writer’s Day, which is observed on 26th May of every year.

The session formed part of the Centre’s strategy to empower Emirati writers and provide them with opportunities to be active participants in the cultural and creative industries. It also aimed to enable them to enrich the Arab library and affirm their pivotal role in the national cultural scene, both locally and internationally. The session highlighted the Qalam Creative Writing Programme and its role as a platform dedicated to supporting and promoting Emirati literature.

The session featured Iman Mohamed Turki, Manager of the Qalam Creative Writing Programme at the ALC, alongside programme participants Dr. Omar Al Amri and author Nouf Yaqoub Al Mazmi and author Fatima Alameri.

The discussion spotlighted the role of local cultural institutions in nurturing and empowering Emirati writers and the experience of participants in the Qalam Creative Writing Programme, which is dedicated to supporting Emirati authors in developing and publishing impactful literary works. The session also explored ways to support new creative talents and the tools to empower them.

Furthermore, the ALC took part in the Mini Book Fair, organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. This two-day event showcased a selection of works by Emirati authors, reaffirming the Centre’s dedication to supporting Emirati writers, promoting their creative output, and encouraging a sustainable reading habit. In turn, this strives to strengthen the Arabic language and spread awareness and knowledge among community members.

Emirati writers are a central priority for the ALC, which dedicates a series of specialised projects to offer Emirati talents significant opportunities to develop their literary skills. These include the Qalam Creative Writing Programme, events and programmes held at book fairs and festivals, educational lectures, and training workshops. Through these efforts, the Centre aims to guide distinguished talents, publish their work in high-quality publications, and pave the way for promising creative works to be published.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is committed to providing platforms that enable both veteran and emerging talents to participate in the creative industries, both locally and internationally. The Centre organises forums and events that celebrate their literary achievements and promising creative works, in addition to hosting book signings that bring together writers of different generations in literary evenings held during the international and local book fairs it organises.

Moreover, the Centre celebrates the Emirati literary movement and honours prominent Emirati and Arab authors with the international awards it oversees, namely the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, Kanz Al Jeel Award, and Sard Al Thahab Award. The awards aim to raise the profile of Emirati Writers in the local and international cultural scenes, reflecting the ALC’s efforts to showcase the creativity of Emirati writers and document national identity and cultural heritage. This embodies the UAE’s vision to support creativity, empower creatives, build a knowledge society, and engage with world cultures.