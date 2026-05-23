ADDED launches initiative in Al Ain to empower entrepreneurial families, households

ABU DHABI, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), in collaboration with Majalis Abu Dhabi in the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court, and the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA), has launched the “Entrepreneurial Families Initiative” in Al Ain, aimed at enabling entrepreneurial families and households to participate more actively in the emirate’s economic ecosystem. The initiative is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s push to further enhance and enable UAE human capital to transform their ideas into thriving businesses.

It will deliver a series of awareness workshops across multiple locations in Al Ain, providing guidance on business set-up, licensing, and access to integrated government support services available within Abu Dhabi’s business ecosystem. The initiative will be delivered through community platforms in partnership with Majalis Abu Dhabi, ensuring direct engagement with target audiences.

This initiative forms a part of ADDED’s ongoing efforts to enable SMEs, strengthen private sector participation, and support sustainable economic growth and diversification by simplifying market entry, enhancing regulatory awareness, and broadening participation in economic activities.

The workshops are designed to equip participants with the knowledge required to formalise and develop their business activities, while increasing awareness of the regulatory frameworks and services provided by the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), ADDED’s arm to develop and regulate the business sector, to ensure ease of doing business and compliance across the emirate.

They will cover key topics including business registration, licensing requirements, and the range of support services aligned with Abu Dhabi’s vision to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and entrepreneurship.

Following the workshops, specialised training programmes will be held in Al Ain Region throughout the year, focusing on training the participants in areas such as e-commerce and financial management. To keep pace with economic transformations, the programme will highlight opportunities in the digital economy and priority sectors.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of ADDED, said, “The ‘Entrepreneurial Families Initiative’ reflects our commitment to enabling wider participation in Abu Dhabi’s economic development and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a competitive, diversified, sustainable, and future-ready economy. Al Ain region plays a vital role in our strategies to accelerate economic growth and diversification, and the region continues to attract new businesses and investments in various sectors with a 29% increase in new economic licences issued in the region during 2025.

By enhancing awareness of licensing frameworks, regulatory processes, and support services, we are empowering entrepreneurial families and households to contribute to a resilient and thriving business ecosystem, while supporting the continued growth of SMEs across the emirate.”

Mohammed Alshaiba Al Sharyani, Acting Director General of Economic Affairs at ADDED, said, “We are pleased to launch this initiative in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD), Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, Majalis Abu Dhabi in the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court, and key players in e-commerce space, to ensure high engagement with the communities across the emirate and provide necessary skills and knowledge by experts.

We aim to enable participants to fully benefit from the integrated and business-friendly ecosystem through this initiative, which has been designed in line with best practices and experiences that highlight the role of empowering individuals and families in enhancing inclusive development, job opportunities, productivity, and economic growth.”