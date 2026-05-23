Uzbekistan President launches Uzbek Reading Challenge

DUBAI, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, has launched the Uzbek Reading Challenge, a national initiative aimed at fostering a culture of reading and knowledge among the young generation. The initiative falls under strategic partnership initiatives with the UAE in areas of knowledge exchange and government modernisation.

The launch of this initiative is the result of cooperation between the Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). It aims to transfer successful experiences and exchange knowledge and expertise with governments worldwide, contributing to the development of government work, capacity building, and human empowerment.

The Uzbek Reading Challenge is an extension of the Arab Reading Challenge, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in 2015, as the world’s largest reading and literacy project. It further highlights the Arab Reading Challenge’s leading status, and its role in sparking a global reading movement.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated, “We have accumulated considerable experience in organising such initiatives, having carefully studied the world's best practices in this field. Foremost among these pioneering models is the UAE’s experience, which has become a global benchmark for fostering a culture of reading.

In 2015, under the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Arab Reading Challenge was launched. Today, it stands as one of the largest knowledge and cultural initiatives in the world, having successfully reached more than 200 million students worldwide in just ten years.”

He added, “Driven by the deep-rooted relations and strategic partnership that bind our two nations, we have decided to draw upon this inspiring model, alongside our own rich spiritual and cultural heritage, to further advance our efforts in this field. I take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the Government of the UAE and to Mohammad Al Gergawi.”

Mirziyoyev concluded, “I view this programme not merely as a reading competition, but as a strategic investment in the future of our nation. If we place a good book in the hands of a child today, they will build a great future for the New Uzbekistan tomorrow. For this reason, I call upon all of you to actively participate in this nation-wide movement.”

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), emphasised that the UAE remains committed to strengthening cooperation with Uzbekistan, guided by the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Al Gergawi noted that this partnership focuses on sharing the UAE’s successful government model and expertise to support Uzbekistan in launching and implementing landmark knowledge and cultural initiatives.

Al Gergawi stated, “President Mirziyoyev’s launch of the Uzbek Reading Challenge as an extension of the Arab Reading Challenge reflects our nations’ profound partnership and shared vision for advancing societies through culture. It highlights the importance of fostering a generation of conscious readers capable of driving major transformations that will shape their countries’ present and future.”

Drawing inspiration from the Arab Reading Challenge’s success in revitalising the cultural landscape, instilling reading as a lifelong habit, and deepening the youth's connection to their heritage, the Uzbek edition is a product of the close cooperation between MBRGI and the Uzbek Ministry of Education.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to student empowerment, providing the necessary tools for intellectual competition to help the next generation realise their potential and contribute to a knowledge-based future.

The Uzbek Reading Challenge celebrates the nation’s legacy as a historic centre of Islamic knowledge and the birthplace of legendary scholars who shaped various branches of human knowledge, like Imam Al-Bukhari, Imam Al-Tirmidhi, Al-Biruni, Ibn Sina, and Al-Khwarizmi.

By drawing on the heritage of Silk Road beacons like Samarkand and Bukhara, the initiative aims to revive Uzbekistan's historical bond with learning. It seeks to nurture a conscious, empowered generation capable of driving national development and shaping a prosperous future.

Over the past few years, the UAE-Uzbekistan strategic partnership in government experience exchange has emerged as a premier model for international cooperation.

This collaboration spans dozens of joint projects in government performance, capacity building, excellence, services, innovation, leadership development, and designing national initiatives.

The impact of this strategic partnership is reflected in its significant reach. 2.8 million individuals in Uzbekistan have been trained through more than 380 workshops, totalling nearly 16.7 million training hours that focused on key areas.

Hundreds of experts and officials conducted workshops, field visits and knowledge-sharing sessions aimed at strengthening cooperation, accelerating the exchange of expertise and translating knowledge into projects that deliver a tangible impact in the community.