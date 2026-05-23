Austria backs faster EU trade deals with UAE, global partners

VIENNA, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, Austria’s Minister for Economy, Energy and Tourism, has called for accelerating negotiations and removing obstacles to enhance trade cooperation with the UAE and international partners.

He welcomed the deepening of the economic partnership between Europe and Mexico, as well as the extension of the trade agreement in force between the two sides since 2000.

Hattmannsdorfer stressed the importance of strengthening Europe’s competitiveness by expanding the network of free trade agreements. He called for speeding up efforts and broadening areas of economic partnership with international partners and Southeast Asian countries, saying the move would benefit Austrian and European businesses alike.

Martha Schultz, President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, described the updated European agreement with Mexico as a key step towards facilitating trade for Austrian companies with a significant foreign market. She expected the agreement to deliver strong momentum to bilateral trade and generate new opportunities for Austrian exporters in Latin America’s largest export market.

The Federation of Austrian Industries also welcomed the signing of the agreement, describing it as “an important step towards strengthening European trade relations”. The federation’s Secretary-General, Christoph Neumayer, noted that the move is expected to facilitate European companies’ access to overseas markets.