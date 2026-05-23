Nahyan bin Mubarak honours ADMAF Award winners, residency recipients

ABU DHABI, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Patron of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), honoured five winners of the ADMAF Awards alongside four recipients of ADMAF’s Residencies programme.

Both initiatives underscore ADMAF’s continued commitment to nurturing the UAE’s next generation of creative talent and strengthening their impact across the nation’s cultural and creative industries.

Sheikh Nahyan said, “As we celebrate thirty years since the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and its pioneering journey in fostering a culture that unites people and strengthens a creative and cohesive society, we gather today to honour a distinguished group of ambitious young Emiratis who have won the Foundation’s awards and benefited from its artists’ residency programmes, in recognition of their creative contributions that reflect the vitality of the cultural and artistic landscape in the United Arab Emirates, as well as the ability of our nation’s youth to innovate, excel, and compete at both regional and international levels.”

He affirmed that this occasion reflects the commitment of the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to continue the civilisational and humanitarian vision established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, through investing in people, empowering youth, and promoting culture as a bridge for dialogue and understanding among peoples.

He further noted that the UAE continues today to consolidate its global position as a centre for creativity, culture, and tolerance, and as a nurturing hub for talent and initiatives that contribute to sustainable development, peace, and prosperity for humanity.

Sheikh Nahyan added, “What the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation has achieved over the past three decades represents an inspiring national model in supporting the cultural and artistic movement in the UAE, while creating genuine platforms for discovering talent, refining capabilities, and opening horizons for young creatives to reach international stages. This contributes to strengthening the position of Abu Dhabi and the UAE on the global cultural map and reflects our deep belief that culture and the arts are essential pillars in building advanced societies and promoting the values of dialogue, openness, and human understanding.”

Sheikh Nahyan concluded his statement by affirming that the UAE will continue to support creators, empower youth, and provide a nurturing environment for cultural and artistic innovation, in line with the vision of the wise leadership towards building a knowledge-based society and strengthening the UAE’s cultural presence globally.

Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, affirmed that the Foundation’s awards, delivered in collaboration with its strategic education partners, reflect ADMAF’s commitment to developing skills and investing in the cultural and creative industries as effective drivers of a national economy rooted in knowledge, creativity and innovation, and of sustainable social and economic growth.

She said, “Since its establishment three decades ago, ADMAF’s awards and artist residency programmes have nurtured the talents of emerging Emirati artists and creatives, enriching their expertise and broadening their experiences across design, sustainability, performing and visual arts and creative expression.

"In partnership with Gulf Capital, TotalEnergies, L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, Dolce&Gabbana, Institut français des Émirats arabes unis, Manufactures nationales – Sèvres & Mobilier national, and ESRA International Film School, we proudly celebrate this year’s winners: Budoor Yousif Alnowais from Rose Bruford College London, winner of the Creativity Award; Abdulrahman Al Madani of the Higher Colleges of Technology, recipient of the Visual Arts Award; Rouda Alzaabi from the American University in Dubai, winner of the Sustainability Design Award; Sara Al Noori from American University in Dubai, recipient of the Jewelry Design Award; and Maitha Alansaari from the University of Sharjah, winner of the Fashion Design Award. We also honour Sara Alkhayyal and Sarra’a Alshehhi from Zayed University, Meera Amer Al Jassasi from the American University in Dubai, and Ahmed Alariqi from the American University of Sharjah for their participation in the artist residency programmes in France.”

ADMAF presented the 2025 edition of the awards in collaboration with Gulf Capital, TotalEnergies, and L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts, supported by Van Cleef & Arpels and Dolce&Gabbana. These partnerships highlight a shared commitment to recognising excellence and nurturing emerging creative talent across key artistic and design disciplines.

The Gulf Capital – ADMAF Creativity Award 2025 celebrates Emirati youth creativity in music, theatre and performing arts, encouraging innovative ways to engage audiences. This year, Budoor Yousif Alnowais, BA in Acting from Bath Spa University, received the award for her project Shaghaf, a dramatic play exploring identity, freedom and belonging through the lens of performance.

The Gulf Capital – ADMAF Visual Arts Award 2025 was presented to Abdulrahman Almadani, a 2014 graduate of the Higher Colleges of Technology, for his submission Oug, a film that showcases the strength and resilience of women in Arab societies, specifically in the Gulf.

Dr. Karim El Solh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Capital, said, “This year marks 15 years of partnership with the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, a collaboration that has empowered and enabled generations of young creatives to realise their full artistic potential. Through the Gulf Capital – ADMAF Creativity and Visual Arts Awards, we equip emerging talent with the platform, tools, and support they need to be recognised and to accelerate their journey toward lasting success.”

“We are proud to continue this shared vision with ADMAF, discovering the UAE’s hidden talents and empowering them to step confidently into the future they deserve,” Dr. El Solh added.

Recognising eco-conscious design, the TotalEnergies Sustainability Design Award 2025 went to Roudha Alzaabi from the American University of Dubai for her inventive Desert Crystal project, a climate responsive museum shaped by desert wisdom where carved volumes, controlled water movement, precise façade openings and native landscaping work together as an integrated environmental system to reduce heat, optimise daylight and embed sustainability into the visitor experience.

Samir Oumer, President of TotalEnergies EP UAE and Country Chair, said, “Sustainability in design is essential to protecting our environment and shaping a more responsible future. Through the TotalEnergies Sustainability Design Award 2025 in collaboration with ADMAF, we target young talents to develop creative, forward-thinking solutions that address today’s environmental challenges and inefficiencies.”

“This award reflects our broader commitment to embedding sustainability into every aspect of our operations while strengthening our engagement and support with the communities we serve,” Oumer added.

In the field of design, craftsmanship and cultural heritage, the ADMAF Jewelry Design Award, in partnership with L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts and supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, celebrated Sara Al Noori from the American University of Dubai for her Mureyyah Abaya Clip, which draws inspiration from regional architecture, Islamic art and traditional Emirati jewellery.

Sophie Claudel, Director of L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts - Middle East said, “The ADMAF Jewelry Design Award, in partnership with L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts and supported by Van Cleef & Arpels is a testament to our mission of transmitting jewelry culture through our professional development programs. It’s inspiring to witness how these talented Emirati jewelry designers weave craftsmanship with their heritage and tradition, to create distinctive pieces that are deeply rooted in their cultural origins. We are proud of this meaningful and long-standing partnership with ADMAF, as year-on-year, we continue to endorse community connections that empower, enhance and nurture the next generation of UAE jewelry designers and celebrate the brilliance they bring to the world of jewelry arts.”

To empower young Emirati designers in fashion, the ADMAF x Dolce&Gabbana Design Award 2025 recognised Emirati fashion designer Maitha Alansaari for her cape, A Journey Woven in Fragments—an evocative expression of identity, bringing together two cultures through design.

Since the beginning of their career, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have consistently supported creativity in all its forms, driven by a belief in evolution and a desire to create impact while inspiring new generations through knowledge and creative ambition. Within this context, the ADMAF x Dolce&Gabbana Design Award 2025 has reaffirmed its pivotal role in nurturing emerging designers, providing them with the tools and recognition needed to build meaningful and lasting careers in the art of fashion design. The participants of this edition distinguished themselves through remarkable creations that transcend the notion of a garment, conveying compelling stories and strong creative vision.

The ADMAF Residencies Programme reflects the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation’s commitment to nurturing emerging Emirati talent by providing international platforms for creative development, cultural exchange and professional growth. Through curated partnerships with leading global institutions, the programme enables young artists to refine their craft, expand their networks and gain exposure within dynamic artistic communities.

In 2025, Ahmad Alariqi from the American University of Sharjah took part in the Short Film Corner – Rendez-vous Industry at the Cannes Film Festival, a forum dedicated to short film professionals.

Meera Al Jasasi from the American University of Dubai joined the Filmmaking Residency at ESRA International Film School in Paris, part of the École Supérieure de Réalisation Audiovisuelle, accredited by the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research. The programme brings together participants from across the MENA region for a professional development experience that includes masterclasses, cultural visits across Paris, and collaborative production of a short fiction film from concept to final cut.

Sarra’a Alshehhi completed a Filmmaking Residency at the Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris, a prestigious programme that enables filmmakers to build international networks and strengthen their artistic presence through cross-cultural exchange.

In craftsmanship, Sara Al Khayyal from Zayed University was selected for the ADMAF Inspiration Residency for Craftsmanship 2025, presented in partnership with the Institut français des Émirats arabes unis and Manufactures nationales – Sèvres & Mobilier national. The residency offers designers and artisans working in contemporary practice the opportunity to immerse themselves in the French crafts ecosystem.

ADMAF’s diverse education programmes provide structured support, mentorship and career development opportunities across multiple stages of artistic growth, contributing to the UAE’s national strategy for the cultural and creative industries.

As AI and technology continue to shape the art world, ADMAF has launched the new G42 Advanced Technologies Art Award in collaboration with G42 and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI). The programme aims to support the integration of advanced technologies into visual arts practices in the UAE.

Open to UAE-based artists, up to six shortlisted applicants from the open call will be invited to join MBZUAI’s established coursework classes for one week. The programme will provide both conceptual and technical grounding, alongside an understanding of the ethical considerations involved in creating work using AI and advanced technologies. This experience will support participants in developing and refining their work ahead of the final selection.

The winning piece will be presented at Abu Dhabi Festival 2027. Applications are open until 14 August.