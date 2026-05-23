Inaugural RAK Excellence Awards celebrate UAE universities' rising innovation thrust, attract 189 submissions

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The inaugural edition of the RAK Award for Excellence in University Research and Innovation (RAK Excellence Awards 2026), organised by American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) concluded successfully after attracting 189 submissions from 20 universities across the UAE.

A total of 94 projects from 12 leading universities were shortlisted for final evaluation, reflecting the nation’s growing commitment to innovation, interdisciplinary research, and academic excellence.

The RAK Excellence Awards spotlighted ingenious and innovative student-led projects that were rigorously evaluated, refined, and elevated through a transparent, merit-based, and impact-driven process. The Awards have been positioned as a dynamic national platform where ideas become solutions, research becomes impact, and innovation becomes a catalyst for sustainable growth.

Prof. Khalid Hussain, Provost, AURAK, said in his welcome speech, “AURAK is proud to launch the RAK Excellence Awards which celebrate innovation, creativity, research excellence, and the outstanding achievements of students and faculty members from universities and higher education institutions across the arena. This event represents a platform that encourages interdisciplinary collaboration, innovation, thinking, and the impactful solution aligned with national and global priorities.”

The top spot in the undergraduate projects across all themes through a national final competition was won by a team from Abu Dhabi University for its project ‘Amal: An AI-Assisted Emotional, Educational, Palliative Care and Clinical Support System for Pediatric Cancer and Oncology’, with UAE University (Sustainable Multi-waste for Advanced Thermal and Fire-Resistant Applications) and AURAK (Autonomous Drone System for In-Situ Repair of Wind Turbine Blades) emerging as the runners-up.

In the theme-wise undergrad segment, the winners were from UAE University (Sustainability, Economy and Environment); AURAK (Innovation and Technology); AURAK (Digital Transformation); Abu Dhabi University (Energy and Climate); Abu Dhabi University (Healthcare, Social & Life Sciences); and UAE University (Advanced Materials).

In the theme-based postgrad segment, the winners were UAE University (Sustainability, Economy and Environment); UAE University (Innovation and Technology); and Khalifa University in four different categories (Digital Transformation, Energy and Climate, Healthcare, Social & Life Sciences and Advanced Materials).

The participating universities included Khalifa University, United Arab Emirates University, Abu Dhabi University, University of Sharjah, American University of Sharjah, Ajman University, Fujairah University, NYU Abu Dhabi, Umm Al Quwain University, University of Wollongong in Dubai, University of Stirling RAK Campus and AURAK.

Presented annually, the RAK Excellence Awards aim to establish a long-term national framework that connects students, faculty, universities, industry, and society within a collaborative ecosystem designed to advance research, innovation, leadership, and sustainable development across the UAE.