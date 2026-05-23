UAE, Serbia discuss partnership on sustainable food security

DUBAI, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, met with Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, to discuss the strengthening of strategic partnerships that support sustainable food security systems under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between the UAE and the Republic of Serbia.

The meeting took place during her official visit to Serbia, where she led a high-level UAE delegation of senior government officials and representatives from the public and private sectors. The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in food security and sustainable agriculture, while also supporting shared economic development goals.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the strength and growing momentum of UAE–Serbia relations. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in food security, agriculture, and sustainable development.

They also praised the achievements of Emirati companies operating in Serbia and expressed a shared ambition to expand collaboration in key sectors such as livestock production. Both parties exchanged views on the importance of building resilient food systems, strengthening cooperation under the UAE-Serbia CEPA.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak expressed her satisfaction with the visit, noting that it reflects the growing strength of bilateral relations. She said, “Strengthening the sustainability and resilience of food security systems is a core strategic pillar of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Serbia. Through this important step, we aim to build a leading model of international cooperation that combines political vision with investment and trade capabilities, turning them into tangible projects on the ground that bring together the public and private sectors and support strong supply chains that serve the shared interests of both countries.”

Al Dahak added, “The UAE follows a proactive approach that places innovation and advanced agricultural technologies at the center of sustainable solutions to future food challenges. In this context, we look forward to strengthening cooperation and expanding joint work with our Serbian partners, particularly in research and development, seed technology, water resource management in the agriculture sector and climate-smart agricultural practices. This will help build resilient and sustainable food systems that can meet food security needs and ensure long-term prosperity for the people of both countries.”

The UAE delegation included officials from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, along with senior leaders from key national food and agriculture entities.

Among them were Dhafer Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal; Hassan Halawi, CEO of Elite Agro Holding; and representatives from Agthia Group. The delegation was accompanied during the visit by Ahmed Hatem Barghash AlMenhali, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Serbia.

This visit builds on the strong progress of Emirati–Serbian investment cooperation. Investments by Al Dahra and Al Rawafed – part of Elite Agro Holding – represent a model of sustainable partnership across more than 600,000 hectares of farmland.

Silal said that its partnership with Serbian producers marks a key pillar of the UAE’s food security system. Field trials have shown strong success in growing the Serbian barley variety “Java” in the UAE, creating new opportunities for cooperation in specialised seeds. In a related development, Zobnatica Farm, operated by Elite Agro Holding, has become an important asset that combines agricultural production, rural tourism investment potential, and a rich equestrian heritage.

As part of efforts to strengthen cooperation across key sectors, Dr. Amna Al Dahak held a bilateral meeting with Dr. Dragan Glamocic, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of the Republic of Serbia.

The meeting focused on advancing cooperation between the UAE and Serbia in food security, sustainable agriculture, agri-technology, livestock development, water resource management and agricultural trade.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of the upcoming United Nations Water Conference 2026, which will be hosted by the UAE this year, as a key platform for advancing desalination technologies.

During her meeting with Marko Čadež, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia, discussions focused on moving cooperation beyond government frameworks towards direct trade partnerships, as well as developing an integrated digital logistics ecosystem for agricultural value chains.

She attended the Serbia Business Summit 2026, which addressed the future of economic cooperation and climate policy. The summit featured an open dialogue with Emirati businessman Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar Properties.

Alabbar said that Belgrade has established itself as a credible hub for business and innovation. He announced the next phase of the Belgrade Waterfront project, which he said is expected to become one of the world’s leading developments. He also highlighted the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on business and employment, adding that major cities such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Belgrade are increasingly outperforming countries in attracting talent and investment.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak also attended the opening of the 93rd International Agricultural Fair in Novi Sad, Serbia. The fair is regarded as one of the leading specialised agricultural exhibitions in Southeast Europe. It brought together more than 1,200 exhibitors from around 40 countries, showcasing the latest innovations in advanced agricultural technologies, mechanisation, food production, and sustainable farming solutions.

The visit also included field tours of some of Serbia’s leading agricultural and research centres. Al Dahak visited the Zobnatica Agricultural Centre, a fully integrated model for agricultural production, crop cultivation, agribusiness development and sustainable rural development. The visit highlighted the vital role of successful Emirati investments in Serbia’s agriculture, particularly the contributions of Elite Agro Holding in supporting sustainable food production, encouraging innovation, and strengthening long-term agricultural cooperation between the UAE and Serbia.

She also visited Agrosava, where she was briefed on Serbia’s advanced expertise in seed development, agricultural research, and modern crop production technologies.

During the visit, she explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in agricultural innovation, knowledge exchange, and the application of sustainable farming practices that support the development of resilient food systems for the future.