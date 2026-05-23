Abdullah bin Zayed meets Czech PM in Prague

PRAGUE, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, during his working visit to the Czech capital, Prague.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the friendship relations between the UAE and the Czech Republic, and explored avenues of cooperation across several sectors, in addition to joint efforts in various fields that serve their mutual interests and support development goals in both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen cooperation relations with the Czech Republic and explore broader prospects for constructive collaboration that advances the mutual interests of both nations.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and developments of mutual concern.

They reviewed the repercussions of the unprovoked Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones, as well as their serious implications for international maritime security, energy supplies and the global economy.

The discussions also touched on the unprovoked terrorist drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory, including one that targeted the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant last Sunday, damaging an electricity generator outside the facility’s inner perimeter.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš expressed the Czech Republic’s solidarity with the UAE and his country’s condemnation of these unprovoked terrorist attacks.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, in turn, expressed his appreciation for the Czech Republic’s supportive stance towards the UAE, affirming the safety of all residents and visitors in the country.

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic also hosted a luncheon in honour of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State.