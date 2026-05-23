Emir of Qatar, US President discuss regional de-escalation, calm in phone call

DOHA, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and US President Donald Trump discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly regional and international efforts aimed at consolidating calm and de-escalating tensions.

They also discussed support for the diplomatic efforts led by Pakistan to prevent further escalation in the region and safeguard international peace and security, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The call also addressed the importance of continuing dialogue to address current issues, safeguarding maritime security and the safety of strategic waterways, and ensuring the smooth flow of global supply and energy chains.