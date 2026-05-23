GLOBSEC Forum Chairman praises GCC role in promoting global stability

PRAGUE, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), met today in the Czech capital, Prague, with Wilhelm Molterer, Chairman of GLOBSEC Board of Directors, on the sidelines of the GLOBSEC Forum 2026.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of proposed future initiatives and projects between the GCC and the forum, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The Chairman of the GLOBSEC Forum praised the Secretary-General’s participation in the forum, describing it as the first of its kind, and highlighted the significant importance of the GCC’s participation and its role in showcasing the Council’s valuable efforts and endeavours aimed at enhancing security and stability in the region and globally.