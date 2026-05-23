ENOC Group signs MoU with Allied Biofuels Holding for Sustainable Aviation Fuel supply cooperation

DUBAI, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Allied Biofuels Holding, based in Abu Dhabi, to explore the offtake and distribution of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Electro-synthetic Sustainable Aviation Fuel (e-SAF) across local, regional, and international markets.

The fuels will be sourced from Allied Biofuels’ integrated production facility under development in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Under the agreement, ENOC and Allied Biofuels will form a dedicated working group to assess the commercial feasibility of establishing a long-term distribution pathway for the produced SAF and e-SAF. Subject to the MoU’s evaluation framework, both companies will work towards a formal supply agreement ahead of the facility commencing operations.

SAF remains among the more scalable near-term pathways to decarbonising the global aviation sector, with demand significantly outpacing current worldwide production capacity. As a leading supplier of aviation fuels in the region, ENOC is well-positioned to play an important role in bridging this gap.

Allied Biofuels’ integrated facility, designed for the manufacture of both SAF and e-SAF, offers a production model aligned with the long-term sustainability commitments of the UAE and the broader international aviation community.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "Developing a national SAF ecosystem requires the full value chain to scale together, from production and certification through to distribution and reliable offtake. This agreement reflects ENOC's strategic commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions that are aligned with the UAE's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Roadmap 2030 and Net Zero 2050 Strategy. We are focused on making Sustainable Aviation Fuel commercially viable, operationally dependable, and central to the UAE's net-zero aviation transition while ensuring that the nation remains at the forefront of clean aviation on a global stage."

Alfred Benedict, Managing Director of Allied Biofuels Holding, said, “ENOC Group is a highly respected energy leader with deep aviation fuel expertise and strong regional distribution capability. This MoU is an important step in developing a credible pathway for SAF and e-SAF from our Uzbekistan facility to local, regional and international markets. As aviation accelerates its transition to sustainable fuels, Allied Biofuels is focused on building a reliable, scalable and commercially viable supply platform that can support long-term decarbonisation across the sector.”

This announcement reflects ENOC Group's continued interest to build a world-class Sustainable Aviation Fuel capability. As the Group engages across the Sustainable Aviation Fuel supply chain, from production through to distribution and offtake, it is enhancing its role as a strategic enabler of the lower-carbon aviation sector.