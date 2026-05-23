Mohammed Bin Rashid Library celebrates Emirati Writer’s Day with diverse cultural programme

DUBAI, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library marked Emirati Writer’s Day with a large-scale cultural celebration held in collaboration with leading cultural and national institutions across the UAE, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Emirati writers and strengthening the country’s literary and creative landscape.

The event brought together prominent Emirati writers, intellectuals, researchers, and creatives for a series of panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions, and interactive sessions that highlighted the richness and diversity of Emirati literature and culture.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said Emirati writers have become key contributors to reinforcing national identity and enhancing the UAE’s cultural presence regionally and globally.

He also stressed the importance of investing in young writers and fostering spaces that encourage creativity, critical thinking, and cultural dialogue.

Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Board Member at the Foundation, said the celebration reflects the institution’s ongoing efforts to empower Emirati writers and expand their presence within the local and regional cultural scene through initiatives that support dialogue, knowledge exchange, and literary development.

A highlight of the programme was the keynote session, “Nurturing the Writer: Qalam Creative Writing Program as a Model,” organised in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, focusing on the role of specialised programmes in developing emerging literary talent.

The celebration also featured a brainstorming session on the future of Emirati literature, a theatre writing discussion held in collaboration with the Dubai National Theatre, and book signings with Emirati authors organised alongside the Ministry of Culture and Sandooq Al Watan.

In recognition of local literary achievements, the event hosted the Ghanem Ghobash Short Story Award ceremony, organised by the Emirates Writers Union.

The programme further included workshops for young writers, Arabic calligraphy and gilding workshops, as well as cultural exhibitions presented in collaboration with institutions including the Sharjah Museums Authority, Sharjah Book Authority, and the Juma Al Majid Centre for Culture and Heritage.

Among the event’s standout initiatives was the “Human Library” experience, organised with the Emirates Writers Union, offering audiences the opportunity to engage directly with Emirati writers and intellectuals through personal conversations and storytelling sessions.