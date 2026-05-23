UOS enhances students' skills through agreement with IAEA

VIENNA, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UOS) has signed an academic cooperation agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the agency’s headquarters in Vienna, opening new pathways for UOS students of nuclear engineering to engage with global research and training programmes.

The agreement enables students enrolled in the University’s nuclear engineering programme to participate in the agency’s international training and fellowship schemes, while also contributing to coordinated research projects conducted in collaboration with member states worldwide.

Commenting on the agreement, Professor Dr Issam Al-Din Ibrahim Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, said the partnership aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University, who places strong emphasis on preparing graduates who are fully equipped not only with academic knowledge but also with practical professional skills that would enable them to transition directly into the labor market and contribute meaningfully to key national sectors, particularly the peaceful nuclear energy sector.

The UOS delegation to Vienna was led by Dr Salah Taher Al-Haj, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs, and included Dr Bassam Khweileh, coordinator of the nuclear engineering programme, alongside members of the University’s nuclear energy research team, a group of nuclear engineering students, and a number of international experts and specialists.

The agreement provides a legal framework for the development of online nuclear reactor laboratories and virtual training programmes, affording nuclear engineering students at the University exceptional opportunities for practical training and fellowships at IAEA laboratories. It also enables their participation in the development of nuclear energy planning tools and nuclear and radiological emergency management systems, contributing to the preparation of a generation of national competencies capable of managing and operating nuclear projects with efficiency and professionalism, in support of the country’s sustainable development goals and its aspirations for technological advancement in this vital sector.