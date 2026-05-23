Uganda confirms three new Ebola cases, bringing total to five

Kampala, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Uganda has confirmed three new cases of Ebola, bringing the total number of infections ​in the current outbreak there to five, the health ‌ministry said on Saturday, as authorities stepped up contact tracing to contain the spread.

According to Reuters, the World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo ​strain a public health emergency of international concern, and ​said the risk of a national epidemic in the ⁠Democratic Republic of Congo is "very high".