Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Sudan Festival

DUBAI, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Dr. El Amin Gafar Ahmed Taha, Head of the Sudanese Community in the UAE, attended the Sudan Festival today at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.

The event drew more than 25,000 visitors, including families and individuals from the Sudanese community and other nationalities residing in the UAE.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said: “We are here once again to celebrate the close and enduring friendship between the people of Sudan and the UAE, two nations bound by genuine brotherhood, mutual respect, and a deep sense of shared identity. We gather today to reaffirm the values and principles that unite our two countries, and, above all, our shared commitment to building a better future for both.

Sheikh Nahyan added: “For me personally, this is a meaningful occasion to express how much I appreciate Sudan, its people, and each one of you here today. You have made the UAE your home, and through your work and dedication, you reflect the very best of what Sudan stands for. You are a living bridge between our two nations, contributing not only to both countries but to the broader presence of the Arab world on the global stage.”

Sheikh Nahyan said: “This gathering in Dubai is also, in its own way, a tribute to the UAE and a reflection of the genuine love you have for this country. We work every day to uphold the values of the UAE and to be a positive, constructive presence for our partners and friends. We are committed to playing our part in bringing development, peace, and stability to our region and to the world.”

Dr. El Amin Gafar Ahmed Taha expressed his deep appreciation to the UAE and its leadership for their continued support of the Sudanese community and for providing an environment that embraces different cultures and upholds the values of tolerance and coexistence.

"The remarkable success of this festival reflects the strength of community engagement with Sudanese events in the UAE," he said, adding that the festival succeeded in presenting a vibrant and positive image of Sudan, its culture, arts, and rich heritage, while reinforcing the presence of the Sudanese community in the country's cultural and social landscape.

Sheikh Nahyan honoured a group of distinguished Sudanese figures who have made significant contributions to public life in the UAE. Those honoured included Engineer Elsoni Banaga, First Director of Abu Dhabi Municipality; Saleh Farah, First Legal Advisor in the History of the UAE; Dr. Abubakar Abdulla Omer, Pioneering Sudanese Pediatrician in the UAE; Engineer Mukhtar Makki Mohammed Fadl, Former Director of Ajman Municipality; Mustafa Mohamed Alamin Mustafa, Sudanese Community Leader in Umm Al Qaiwain; Al Mahi Abdullah Al Mahi Al Nayer, Former Director of Ajman University in Fujairah; and the Sudanese Clubs and Centers with their Eight Branches across the UAE.

Organised by Sudanese clubs and community centres across the UAE in partnership with the "Emirates Loves Sudan" platform, the festival offered a full day of cultural, heritage, and artistic activities that captured the richness and diversity of Sudanese culture. Visitors had the opportunity to experience Sudanese life, folk arts, and traditions in a truly festive atmosphere.

The festival featured folkloric and theatrical performances inspired by Sudan's diverse regions, alongside musical and vocal performances by a number of Sudanese artists. Insaf Madani and Mohamed Bashir performed a selection of traditional and heritage songs, while Yousif Al Barbari and Dr. Omar Al Amin presented artistic performances and songs showcasing Sudan's authentic culture and arts. A Sudanese choir also performed, with musical pieces that reflected the deep bonds of brotherhood between the Emirati and Sudanese peoples.

The festival also featured heritage and cultural corners displaying traditional Sudanese attire, handicrafts, and folk artefacts, alongside an exhibition of home-based projects and cottage industries inspired by Sudanese traditions.

The popular food area drew considerable interest throughout the day, offering a wide variety of traditional Sudanese dishes and beverages that gave visitors a taste of Sudanese culinary culture and social traditions.

The festival also included stand-up comedy, family entertainment, and community activities designed for all age groups, creating an atmosphere of warmth and togetherness.

The Sudan Festival is the latest in a series of community events celebrating Sudanese heritage in the UAE, following "UAE in the Heart of Sudan" in 2024 and the "Gate of Sudan" festival in 2025. Together, these events have established themselves as leading cultural platforms that celebrate Sudanese heritage and strengthen the ties between the two brotherly peoples.