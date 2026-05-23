World Health Assembly adopts landmark strategy placing health at heart of economic policy

GENEVA, 23rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Health Assembly approved a decision to adopt the Strategy on the economics of health for all (2026–2030), marking a significant step towards aligning economic systems with health, equity and sustainable development. Delegates emphasized that health and economic prosperity are deeply interconnected and must be advanced through coordinated government approaches.

The strategy sets out a vision of a world in which the economy both serves and benefits from the achievement of health for all, placing people, well-being and equity at the centre of policy and financing decisions. It outlines actions to ensure that health is systematically integrated into economic, fiscal and industrial policies, while strengthening the case for investment in health and enabling the sustainable financing of universal health coverage.

Member States highlighted the urgency of these measures in the context of a global health financing emergency, stressing the need to shift towards well-being-oriented economies and to invest in resilient health systems and essential public goods.

The strategy also aims to equip countries with stronger technical capacity and an improved evidence base, enabling more effective engagement with financial and economic actors and supporting informed decision-making.

Broad support was expressed for the strategy’s comprehensive and forward-looking approach, alongside recognition of the importance of continued collaboration and implementation at the country level. Emphasis was placed on translating the strategy into practical actions, supported by guidance and monitoring.