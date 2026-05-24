Creators HQ organises Google Gemini Content Engine masterclass

DUBAI, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Creators HQ, the first content creation hub in the UAE and the Middle East and a subsidiary of Visioneers, the UAE’s largest content management and development platform, organised a specialised masterclass titled Google Gemini Content Engine.

Held in partnership with Google Gemini, the hands-on session is part of the Creators HQ’s ongoing commitment to advancing content creators’ AI capabilities and raising digital awareness.

Designed to empower creators to keep pace with rapid industry shifts, the masterclass offered a deep dive into how artificial intelligence is transforming the way we think, create, and work every day.

The session was led by creator and entrepreneur Raghad Zamel, who demonstrated the practical applications of modern AI tools in maximising efficiency across all sectors of the content industry.

Hussein Al Atoli, Director of the New Media Academy, stated, “The launch of specialised programmes and training workshops reflects Creators HQ’s commitment to enhancing the performance of content creators. By equipping them with the essential skills and knowledge, we ensure they can effectively keep pace with the rapid transformations across the digital media sector.”

Al Atoli added that the partnership with Google Gemini provides participants with direct access to cutting-edge global tech solutions in content creation, helping them refine their ideas and deliver meaningful content in innovative ways that align with the future of digital media.

He emphasised that Creators HQ remains dedicated to supporting talented creators and empowering them with vital knowledge tools. Through the launch of such landmark initiatives and specialised programmes, it actively contributes to solidifying Dubai's position as a global hub for content creation and the creative digital economy.

Marwa Khost, Consumer Communications Lead, Google MENA, stated, “At Google Gemini, we strive to provide tools that help creators simplify their workflows, making their output more innovative and impactful, and in line with the rapid developments in the digital economy and content industry.”

Khost added, “The partnership with Creators HQ empowers the next generation of content creators to harness the potential of AI. Together, we help them to refine their ideas and enhance their productivity to deliver purposeful content that engages audiences and spreads positivity.”

She emphasised that such training programmes offer a significant opportunity to advance the digital economy and empower the region's talented creators to utilise AI tools in responsible, inspiring ways that drive the growth of the digital media sector and unlock new horizons for innovation.

Khost noted that Google Gemini is dedicated to developing solutions that allow creators to transform their ideas into faster, more effective, and higher-quality digital experiences.

She further added that upcoming training programmes and workshops, led by experts across various AI fields and tailored for content creators across diverse disciplines, will be announced soon.

During the hands-on session, creator Raghad Zamel demonstrated how to simplify complex AI tools into practical, everyday applications, allowing participants to leverage them without any specialised technical background.

She showcased how AI transforms the creative process daily, leveraging modern tools to deliver practical content solutions that accelerate workflows and spark innovative ideas.

Moving away from standard conversational prompts, Zamel focused on the advanced transition to JSON architectural prompting. This specific method empowers creators to build intelligent commands that control output logic with extreme precision, ensuring high fidelity and strict brand consistency every time they deploy AI tools.

Gemini app is rapidly growing as one of the world’s leading AI tools, more than doubling its user base within a single year to over 900 million monthly active users. During the same period, daily requests made to the app surged by more than sevenfold.

To date, more than 50 billion images have been generated using Gemini’s Nano Banana image generation models.

This masterclass aligns with Creators HQ’s strategy to support creative talent by equipping them with the tools needed to navigate rapid shifts in digital media and advanced technology.

These interactive training programmes reflect Creators HQ’s commitment to providing an integrated educational environment that blends hands-on practice with specialised expertise.

By fostering a culture of innovation and leveraging modern tools like AI, the hub empowers the next generation of creators to produce purposeful, professional, and responsible content that drives the region's creative economy, meets the growing expectations of today's digital audience and spreads positivity across communities.