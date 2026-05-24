Four UAE aid convoys enter Gaza under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’

GAZA, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Four UAE humanitarian aid convoys entered the Gaza Strip during the past week, comprising 60 trucks carrying more than 930 tonnes of various relief supplies, including food items and Eid Al Adha clothing, as part of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ in support of the Palestinian people and to help meet their humanitarian needs.

The convoys included two humanitarian aid convoys dedicated to Eid Al Adha clothing, carrying more than 540 tonnes of new garments for children, men and women, provided by the Emirates Red Crescent. The initiative aims to bring joy to Palestinian families during the blessed occasion and alleviate their suffering amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.

The UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish prepared and loaded the convoys through the UAE humanitarian aid logistics hub in Al Arish. The team is working in cooperation with various Egyptian entities, which significantly contribute to facilitating the operation and the movement of humanitarian assistance, reflecting the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

The convoys come as part of preparations for Eid Al Adha and reflect the UAE’s commitment to continuing support for the Palestinian people in Gaza by providing various forms of humanitarian and relief assistance.

‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ underscores the UAE’s ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people through humanitarian convoys and the provision of essential needs, reflecting the country’s longstanding approach to humanitarian giving and solidarity.