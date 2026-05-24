UAE to see hot weather this week: NCM

ABU DHABI, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The weather across the UAE will be hot over inland areas and relatively hot over coastal areas and islands during the daytime throughout the Eid Al Adha holiday period from Monday, 25th May to Sunday, 31st May 2026, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said conditions would become generally moderate at night and in the early morning, while the weather would remain generally fair, with partly cloudy skies at times over some eastern areas.

Relative humidity will increase during the late night and early morning over some coastal areas, with a chance of fog or light fog formation on Monday and Friday.

Winds will be southeasterly, shifting to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed in general, becoming active at times during daytime, causing blowing dust.

Sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Expected maximum temperatures are forecast at 35-43 degrees Celsius over coastal areas and islands, 43-48C over inland areas, and 28-35C in mountainous regions.

Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 24-32C over coastal areas and islands, 19-27C inland, and 24-30C in mountainous areas.

The NCM advised the public to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during daytime hours.