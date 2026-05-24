Ajman Chamber maps out AI integration across services

AJMAN, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber has organised the “Artificial Intelligence and Its Role in Service Development – Agentic AI” forum, underscoring its commitment to supporting the Ajman Government’s AI Programme aimed at enhancing government services and improving institutional efficiency through AI technologies.

The forum, held at the Fairmont Ajman, aligns with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030, “Ajman for People”.

The event was attended by Salem Al-Suwaidi, General Manager of the Chamber; Mohammed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Officer of the Member Support Services Sector; and Ali Rashid Al Kaitoub, Executive Officer of the Studies and Investment Development Sector, alongside department directors and Chamber employees. The event was held at the Fairmont Ajman.

Opening the forum, Al Suwaidi highlighted the importance of specialised discussions focused on the role of AI agents in improving operational efficiency, service quality and productivity. He said AI technologies also support human capital development, institutional decision-making, and monitoring and analytical processes through proactive recommendations.

He added that the forum reflects Ajman Chamber’s strategic vision to leverage AI as a driver of innovation and institutional capability development, in line with the Ajman government’s people-centred approach.

Through this approach, Ajman Chamber aims to develop smarter, more innovative, efficient, and agile services that meet the aspirations of the emirate’s business community, while strengthening the competitiveness and sustainable growth of Ajman’s business environment.

Faisal Ismail Al Khouri, Director of the Strategy and Future Department, moderated the forum and outlined the concept of AI agents and their role in automating services, monitoring performance, analysing data and streamlining workflows to improve operational efficiency and employee productivity.

He also reviewed the mechanisms for designing and developing AI agents, along with the methodologies used to identify the tasks and specialisations most suited for effective and efficient implementation, in line with institutional operational requirements.

The forum included interactive sessions involving various Chamber departments, focusing on practical applications of AI and AI agents to improve service quality, streamline workplace operations and accelerate business processes.

The forum highlighted more than 30 initiatives that could be integrated with AI agent technologies to support ease of doing business, attract investment and improve operational performance across member services, investment development and internal institutional operations.