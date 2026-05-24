Three dead, 19 missing after heavy rain lashes southwest China

CHONGQING, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Three people were killed, and another 17 were unaccounted for after heavy rain battered Yongchuan District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality starting Saturday night, said local authorities.

In addition, two people were also unaccounted for after the rain lashed Beibei District in the municipality.

That was as of 2:30 pm (0630 GMT) on ‌Sunday, ⁠after Chongqing's Yongchuan district was ‌hit ⁠with sudden extreme rainfall ​from ⁠Saturday night through the ⁠early hours of Sunday. Rescue work is underway.

China's state planner allocated ⁠20 ​million yuan ($2.94 million) ⁠in central budget outlays for disaster recovery and the restoration of infrastructure and ​public services ‌in Chongqing, the National ​Development and Reform Commission said.