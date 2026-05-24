UAE President and leaders discuss regional developments in joint phone call

ABU DHABI, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took part in a joint phone call with several leaders to discuss regional developments and efforts to advance diplomatic solutions that support regional security and stability.

Those taking part in the call included President Donald Trump of the United States of America; His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar; His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt; His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar; and Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.