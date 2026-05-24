Ras Al Khaimah Police complete security preparations for Eid Al Adha

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Police said they had completed security and traffic preparations for the Eid Al Adha holiday, including plans covering various potential security scenarios to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow.

Brigadier Ahmed Saeed Al Mansoori, Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police,

Police patrols and specialised teams will be intensified across the emirate, particularly at Eid prayer grounds, abattoirs, markets, shopping centres, parks, beaches and other crowded areas to ensure rapid response and traffic movement, he added.

Al Mansoori warned against the use of fireworks because of the risks they pose to public safety, and urged motorists to follow safe driving practices and avoid reckless driving, especially near residential areas.

He also called on families to closely monitor children in public places, on beaches and while crossing roads.

The public was urged to report emergencies by calling 999 and non-emergency incidents through 901, Al Mansoori said.