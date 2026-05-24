MoHESR strengthens university-industry integration to advance academic programmes, applied research

ABU DHABI, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has organised a virtual national event aimed at strengthening collaboration between universities and economic sectors to enhance academic programmes, support applied research and equip students with skills aligned with labour market needs.

The event, titled “Bridging Economic Sector and Academia”, was organised by the ministry’s Industry-Academia Collaboration Working Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. It brought together 60 representatives from higher education institutions and economic and industrial sectors across the UAE.

Discussions focused on three key areas: the Industry Sabbatical Programme for academic staff, implementation of a work experience governance policy, and increasing the involvement of industry experts in education and research.

MoHESR said the initiative supports efforts to build a more agile and competitive higher education ecosystem aligned with the needs of the national economy and future jobs market.

A study conducted by the working group, in collaboration with partners from the economic and industrial sectors, found strong interest in the Industry Sabbatical Programme, with 84 percent of respondents expressing interest and 88 percent indicating willingness to participate in the 2026 pilot phase.

Through the working group, MoHESR organised introductory roadshows for the Industry Sabbatical Programme in February and May, with 42 entities representing 11 vital economic and industrial sectors. These roadshows identified more than 380 opportunities to host academic and teaching staff within institutions and companies operating in key fields, including energy, retail, manufacturing and industrial production, healthcare and life sciences, construction, infrastructure and real estate, technology, data and digital services, banking, financial and professional services and hospitality.

The programme aims to give academic staff exposure to industry practices and technologies, helping improve teaching methods, academic content and research projects, while supporting the development of applied research aligned with national priorities.

The event also discussed mechanisms for involving industry professionals in academic and research activities, as well as frameworks for implementing work experience governance policies and monitoring compliance by higher education institutions.