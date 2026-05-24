UAE delegation concludes participation in GLOBSEC Forum 2026 in Prague

PRAGUE, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- A high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates, led by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, concluded its participation in the GLOBSEC Forum 2026, which was held in Prague from 21st to 23rd May.

While in the capital of the Czech Republic, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah hosted a strategic dialogue with a group of European counterparts, during which they exchanged views on recent regional and international developments and explored ways to deepen cooperation between the UAE and Europe.

Throughout the Forum, UAE officials, including Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the UAE President; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, participated in a series of sessions and held various bilateral meetings.

The UAE’s engagement at the Forum builds on the strategic partnership between GLOBSEC and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. This year marked the 21st edition of GLOBSEC Forum, a leading international platform that brings together senior government, business, and expert voices to debate key questions of security, resilience, and the future of the global order.