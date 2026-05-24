UAE Rugby Federation approves two new clubs ahead of new season

DUBAI, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Rugby Federation has approved the membership of two new clubs during its General Assembly meeting in Dubai as part of efforts to expand participation in the sport across the country.

The meeting, attended by representatives of 17 member clubs, was chaired by Hazem Hassan, Acting Chief Executive of the UAE Rugby Federation, and attended by Jacques Benade, High Performance and National Teams Manager.

The assembly ratified the inclusion of Dubai Knights, chaired by Dr Abdulrahman Kazim, and Dubai Taskers, representing the Sri Lankan community club, into the federation’s structure.

Both clubs were approved to participate in league competitions for the upcoming season.

The assembly also confirmed the promotion of Shaheen Club and UUDS Tuskers Club to the Premier League, while Barrelhouse Club was approved for the First Division.

The assembly reviewed and approved several technical and administrative reports: the Referees Committee Report, High Performance and National Teams Report, Development and Training Report, Medical Committee Report, and End-of-Season Report.

Mohamed Sultan Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the UAE Rugby Federation, said the decisions reflected ongoing efforts to develop rugby in the UAE and broaden participation in domestic competitions.