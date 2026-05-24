UAE outlines vision for advancing low-emission hydrogen economy at World Hydrogen Summit

ROTTERDAM, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, has participated in the World Hydrogen Summit & Exhibition in Rotterdam, one of the leading international platforms bringing together policymakers, experts and industry leaders to discuss the future of hydrogen and sustainable energy systems.

The UAE also took part in the هnternational Hydrogen Trade Forum, which explored global strategies to strengthen hydrogen trade and integrate international supply chains.

The ministry said the UAE’s participation reflects its commitment to reinforcing its position as a global hub for low-emission hydrogen, in line with the country’s National Hydrogen Strategy.

The strategy aims to develop an integrated hydrogen ecosystem covering production, transport, storage and utilisation, while supporting climate neutrality goals and long-term energy security.

During the summit, the ministry stressed the importance of international cooperation among governments, the private sector and financial and technology institutions to build a sustainable and efficient global hydrogen economy capable of supporting the transition to more resilient and sustainable energy systems.

The ministry also highlighted the need to align international, regional and local hydrogen standards to facilitate market expansion and accelerate cross-border trade, particularly across complex hydrogen value chains.

The UAE showcased efforts to support decarbonisation in key sectors, including the development of guiding policies for sustainable aviation fuel, promoting innovation and expanding international partnerships supporting the transition to a low-emission economy.

The ministry said the UAE continues to advance an energy transition model based on diversification, innovation and strategic partnerships, strengthening its competitiveness in future energy sectors and supporting sustainable development goals and the green economy.