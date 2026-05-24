Dibba Al Hisn Municipality ready for Eid with expanded services

SHARJAH, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dibba Al Hisn Municipality has completed preparations for Eid Al Adha through a comprehensive operational plan aimed at enhancing public health and safety and ensuring services for residents and visitors during the holiday period.

The municipality decorated streets, squares and main intersections with festive lighting and congratulatory displays marking the occasion.

Inspection teams intensified field campaigns targeting markets, food outlets, health establishments, barber shops and beauty salons to ensure compliance with health regulations, while readiness checks were also carried out at beaches and public parks ahead of the holiday.

The municipality said it had completed preparations for the Eid prayer ground and provided the necessary technical and engineering services to accommodate worshippers.

Taleb Abdullah Al Yahyai, Director of Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, said all departments had finalised operational and service plans to provide a safe and comfortable environment throughout the Eid holiday.

He added that work teams will continue operating around the clock to maintain service quality and uphold public health and safety standards.