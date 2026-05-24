Karate crowns Shabab Al Ahli, Sharjah with Federation Cup titles

SHARJAH, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Karate Federation crowned the winners of the Federation Cup for team kata in the junior boys, junior girls, youth, young women, men, and women categories for the 2025–2026 season.

The championship was held on Saturday at Sharjah Club Al Hazanah Branch Hall, with 116 male and female athletes from seven clubs.

The competitions resulted in Shabab Al Ahli Club and Sharjah Individual Sports Club winning the Federation Cup titles in the women’s and men’s team kata events.

Shabab Al Ahli won the titles in the junior girls, young women, and women categories, in addition to claiming the junior boys title, securing four out of the six titles contested.

Sharjah Individual Sports Club won the youth and men’s categories, maintaining its lead in both divisions during the current season.

The federation said that the men’s and women’s kata finals featured outstanding performances, including kata execution with “Bunkai,” the analysis of kata and extraction of its combat applications, similar to what is presented in World Karate Championships for teams.

The event was attended by Rashid Abdulmajeed Al Ali, First Vice President of the Federation, Vice President of the Asian Karate Federation, and Executive Board Member of the International Federation; Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Competitions Committee; and Engineer Suleiman Al Hajri, Board Member of Sharjah Sports Club and Head of Individual Sports.