Russia deploys Oreshnik missile in attack on Kiev region

MOSCOW/KIEV, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Russia has used its new intermediate-range Oreshnik ballistic missile to target Ukraine for a third time as it launched major attacks on the Kiev region overnight, Moscow confirmed on Sunday.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the missile was deployed in response to Ukrainian attacks on a school in the Luhansk region on Friday, in which 21 students were killed, and dozens were injured.

Ukrainian authorities said the Oreshnik struck the city of Bila Tserkva near Kiev, marking the first time it was used to target the capital region.

Russian military officials claimed that combined attacks using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones had struck targets including the Ukrainian defence industry, military infrastructure and command centres.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it was important that the attack on Bila Tserkva “does not pass without consequences for Russia.”

The Oreshnik missile can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads. It can reach extremely high speeds of up to 12,000 kilometres per hour, with a range of up to 5,000 kilometres.