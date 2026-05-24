'New Horizons' expands to 27 promising global markets boosting trust in Dubai

ADDIS ABABA, 24th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The 'New Horizons' initiative, organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, has expanded to 27 global markets, particularly in Asia and Africa, aiming to support the expansion of Dubai-based companies into high-potential international markets.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, Director General of Dubai Chambers, highlighted the initiative's success, noting that it facilitated over 6,000 meetings between Dubai companies and international firms by the end of 2025.

He stated to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during a trade mission to Ethiopia that these meetings opened new export and investment avenues while strengthening ties with global chambers of commerce and relevant authorities.

Lootah emphasised that Dubai Chambers will continue to develop the initiative to establish direct communication channels for its members with the world.

Launched in 2023, 'New Horizons' aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the 'Dubai Global' initiative, which aims to assist local companies in exploring commercial opportunities across 30 priority markets.

Regarding the selection of Ethiopia, Lootah revealed that bilateral trade between Dubai and Ethiopia surged from $454 million in 2013 to approximately $6.1 billion in 2025, reflecting the rapid growth of the Ethiopian market.

He added that the global trust, credibility, and competitiveness enjoyed by Dubai-based companies have been pivotal to the initiative's success.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce achieved a record high in the value of members' exports and re-exports in 2025, reaching AED356.5 billion compared to AED309.6 billion in 2024, marking a 15.1% growth rate.